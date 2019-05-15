High school football: Parish schools to wrap up spring practice with scrimmages

SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

Ouachita Parish at Airline, 6

FRIDAY

North Webster at Parkway, 6

Haughton intrasquad, 6

Haynesville at Benton, 6

Homer at Bossier, 6

TUESDAY

Green Oaks at Plain Dealing, 5

Bossier Parish high school football teams wrap up spring practice with scrimmages this week and next.

Airline is up first. The Vikings host Ouachita Parish at 6 p.m. Thursday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

There are four scrimmages Friday at 6. Parkway plays North Webster at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, Bossier hosts Homer and Benton hosts Haynesville. Haughton will have an intrasquad scrimmage at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

Plain Dealing hosts Green Oaks Tuesday at 6.

Airline is coming off a 3-7 season. The Vikings are facing a Ouachita Parish team that went 8-4 in 2018.

Don’t expect either team to show too much Thursday. The Vikings visit the Lions in the season opener Sept. 6.

Airline will have a new starting quarterback with the graduation of Brad Fream and Jordan Gladney. Twins Brian and Brandon Marshall, both first-team All-District 1-5A last season, return for their senior seasons.

Linebacker Dural Faust was first-team All-Parish in 2018.

Parkway, 5-5 last season, has an experienced quarterback in junior Gabe Larry, who started about half the season after his brother, Amani, suffered an ankle injury. Gabe also plays baseball and the Panthers’ season just ended Sunday in the Class 5A semifinals.

Linebackers Isaiah Robinson and Adam Johnson and lineman Trenton Defatta are among the top returnees on defense.

North Webster went 8-5 last season.

Haughton, 9-3 in 2018, had one of the area’s most prolific offenses last year. With rising junior quarterback Peyton Stovall, rising senior running back Keyshawn Davis, and rising senior receivers CJ McWilliams, Tristan Sweeney and Matthew Whitten all back, the Bucs will be one of the favorites to win the District 1-5A title.

First-team All-Parish linebacker Jake St. Andre and defensive back Jacob Stephens are among several starters back on defense.

Benton, 7-4 last season, is making the move up to District 1-5A. The Tigers have an experienced quarterback in junior Clint Lasiter. But like Parkway’s Larry, he plays baseball and the Tigers’ season just ended on Sunday in the 4A semifinals.

All-District second-team tight end Jackson Illingworth and receiver Malik Antwine were underclassmen last season along with running back Cameron Barnett.

All-Parish first-team linebacker Ashur Hall and defensive lineman Cade Waites should be back on defense.

Haynesville, a perennial Class 1A power, went 12-1 last season.

Bossier, 1-9 last season, will be moving down to District 1-3A.

Junior Coleman Beeson got some experience at quarterback last season.

Homer was 7-5 in 2018.

Plain Dealing, 3-8 last season, has added Benton transfer Ken Gay, who started at quarterback before being moved to receiver.

Terence McCauley, first-team All-Parish and second-team All-District 1-1A at athlete, should be back for his senior year.

Second-team All-District receiver Ladarius O’Neal, guard Durancyk Newton and running back Ladavious Scott were all underclassmen last season.

Green Oaks went 5-6 last season.