High school football: Parish to be well-represented in I-20 Bowl East-West All-Star game

High school football: Parish to be well-represented in I-20 Bowl East-West All-Star...

Bossier Parish will be well-represented in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association/Louisiana Football Coaches Association I-20 Bowl.

The East vs. West All-Star game for seniors only kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday at Ruston’s Hoss Garrett Stadium.

Thirteen players from parish schools are on the West Roster.

They are Benton quarterback Gray Walters, Parkway quarterback Ashton Martin, Airline receivers Cameron Jefferson and Daxton Chavez, Airline offensive lineman Reid Hawsey, Haughton offensive lineman Peyton Polk, Parkway offensive lineman Chandler Davis, Parkway linebacker Barrett Newman, Haughton linebacker Connor Blank, Parkway defensive end Ray Mayweather, Airline cornerback Chris Montgomery, Benton cornerback Landon Duggan and Parkway kicker/punter Nolan Dean.

Parkway’s Coy Brotherton will serve as the West head coach.

Assistants include Benton’s Scott Reeder (defensive coordinator), Bossier’s De’Aumante (defensive backs) and Parkway’s Jacob James (wide receivers).