High school football: Parkway, Benton on road in first round of playoffs;...

Three Bossier Parish teams have made the playoffs but only two will play first-round games.

Both will be on the road in non-select Division I.

Parkway (7-3), the No. 19 seed, visits No. 14 Belle Chasse (6-3). Benton (5-5), the No. 24 seed, visits No. 9 Walker (8-2).

District 1-5A runner-up Airline (9-1) received a first-round bye. The Vikings will host the winner between No. 13 Southside and No. 20 Thibodaux next week.