High school football: Parkway crushes Red River

The Parkway Panthers were big favorites against Class 2A Red River Friday night.

But that didn’t mean anything to Head Coach Coy Brotherton. Regardless of the opponent, he just wants his team to play at the high level he knows they can.

Parkway did just that, routing the Bulldogs 45-0 in Coushatta. The Panthers improved to 2-0. Red River dropped to 0-2.

Ashton Martin hit Trenton Lape for a touchdown on Parkway’s first offensive play. Amaray Brown then intercepted a pass and returned it to the 1 and the Panthers scored again. Just like that Parkway was up 14-0.

“We wanted to start fast,” Brotherton said. “We kind of wanted to get out there and play to our level, what we know we’re capable of playing. We felt like we did that.

“We got up 14-0 which is what we wanted to see. We wanted to see how we could go out there and play and kind of play fast. Very proud of that.”

The Panthers extended the lead to 35-0 at the half. In the second half, Aeron Burrell booted a 53-yard field goal. He was also 6-for-6 on extra-point kicks.

Martin completed 17 of 26 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns. Lape had his second straight game of 100-plus yards receiving, catching five for 131.

Eight other Panthers caught passes. Jaylan White, Jatavious Calhoun and Jeremiah Williams had touchdown catches.

White also scored a rushing touchdown in limited action. He finished with 60 yards on 10 carries.

Phat Mayweather had 49 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown. Demon Blackwell had 48 on six.

The Panthers defense limited the Bulldogs to 110 total yards (per Parkway stats).

Barrett Newman, Greg Chitman, Carter Wells and BJ Patterson all had 3.5 total tackles. Patterson had 1.5 sacks. Ray Mayweather and Ethan Hewett also had sacks.

Brotherton came away impressed with the program Head Coach Jeff Harper and principal JC Dickey are building.

“They have a nice turf field,” he said. “The facilities down there are beautiful. They have a lot of kids out. I thought defensively tonight they played very well. I thought their kids played hard. I thought they were able to line up and get in position to make plays on defense and I was very impressed the scheme they had.

“It’s hard at a 2A school to be able to match the 5A depth and the 5A skill players. We’re throwing 22 starters out there that are 17 or 18 years old and they’re playing some freshmen.”

Parkway returns to Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium Friday for a matchup against Bossier. The Bearkats (0-2) fell to Glenbrook 42-14 Friday night.