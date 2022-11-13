High school football: Parkway falls to Dutchtown in first round of playoffs

The Parkway Panthers ran into a buzzsaw in the form of the Dutchtown Griffins defense in a 42-8 loss in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs Friday night in Geismar.

Parkway, the No. 19 seed, finished 7-4 after a 6-0 start.

Dutchtown (7-3), the No. 14 seed, improved to 7-3 and will visit No. 3 Destrehan in the second round.

Dutchtown shared the District 5-5A championship with East Ascension and Denham Springs.

According to The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, after a scoreless first quarter the Griffins scored four touchdowns in the second for a 28-0 halftime lead.

Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton told The Advocate that Dutchtown had the best defense he’s seen all season.

The Panthers averted the shutout on a 47-yard pass from Ashton Martin to Trenton Lape in the third quarter.

But Dutchtown put two more TDs on the board in the quarter and that was it for the scoring.

According to the Advocate, Dutchtown’s AK Burrell rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries.

Gary Dukes gained 110 yards and scored twice.

Parkway senior running back Jaylan White rushed for 77 yards on 20 carries, per The Advocate. He also caught three passes for 26 yards.

White closes his brilliant career as Parkway’s all-time leading rusher.

White, Martin and Lape are three of the 25 seniors listed on Parkway’s jamboree roster.

Several of those helped the Panthers reach the quarterfinals last season.