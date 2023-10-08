High school football: Parkway hammers Southwood

The Parkway Panthers cruised to a 45-0 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys Friday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Parkway improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in district. Southwood dropped to 0-6 and 0-3.

It didn’t take the Panthers long to give the Homecoming crowd something to cheer about.

On its first possession, Southwood elected to go for a first down with inches to go on fourth down at its 29. The Panthers stopped the Cowboys and quickly took advantage.

Kaleb Williams completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gladney and Aeron Burrell added the first of his six extra points.

Southwood reached the Parkway 14 but a pass on fourth-and-8 fell incomplete.

The Panthers proceeded to drive 86 yards for a touchdown on a 31-yard pass from Williams to Jayden Lewis.

On the first play of the second quarter, Mark Copenhaver returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown.

Southwood then moved to the Panthers 28 thanks in part to a 15-yard penalty. But the Panthers pushed the Cowboys back and a pass on fourth-and-16 was incomplete.

Parkway drove 66 yards capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by Williams.

The Cowboys again drove into Panthers territory. But Parkway’s defense came up big again, stopping a scramble short of the first down on fourth-and-17.

The Panthers quickly drove downfield and Burrell booted a 45-yard field goal on the final play of the first half for a 31-0 lead.

Gladney ran 56 yards for a touchdown on the Panthers’ first possession of the second half.

The Panthers recovered an onside kick, and Williams completed an 18-yard pass to Michael Collier for the final score.

Williams passed for more than 200 yards for the second straight week and he was almost perfect. He completed 18-of-20 passes for 210 yards.

Lewis had seven catches for 126 yards. Collier had four for 44.

Gladney rushed for 108 yards on just eight carries. The Panthers had 257 on the ground.

Linebacker Trenton Howard led the defense with 10 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss. Linebackers Copenhaver and Chitman had eight total tackles each. Linebacker Amaray Brow had three tackles behind the line.

Lineman BJ Patterson had six total tackles.

Parkway plays Byrd Thursday night at Independence Stadium. The Jackets (2-4, 2-1) defeated Haughton 31-28 Friday night.