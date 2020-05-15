High school football: Parkway names All-Decade team

In the last decade, Parkway won more games than any school in Bossier Parish.

The Panthers went 88-31 on the field from 2010-2019. From 2010-16, Parkway was 74-14.

Needless to say, Parkway had some of the top athletes in the parish at just about every position during the decade. That made picking the All-Decade team a major challenge.

“When we got to the defensive backs, all four guys played college football,” Parkway head coach Coy Brotherton said. “There are some guys that played college football that didn’t make the team. That’s the crazy thing.”

Parkway released the team on Facebook and Twitter starting April 21 with the MVP and ending Wednesday with the final two “athletes.”

Brotherton was named Parkway’s head coach late last year. But he coached against the Panthers as the offensive coordinator at Captain Shreve from 2015-2019.

With the help of local prep historian Lee Hiller, Brotherton compiled a list of players who were selected All-City and All-District.

“I sent it to some guys who have coached at Parkway in the past, some alumni and some parents that are involved in that community, South Bossier,” Brotherton said. “I got all of them involved. I think we had about 24 people voting. It was actually pretty fun to send that out and get some of the responses every day.”

The MVP was Brandon Harris, the starting quarterback in 2012 and 2013. In 2013, Harris led Parkway to a 13-1 record. The Panthers became the first Bossier Parish school to play for a state championship since Haughton in 1978 and the first ever to play for one in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Parkway was 25-3 during Harris’ two years. In 2013, he passed for a school-record 3,518 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,153 yards and 17 TDs.

Harris accounted for 94 touchdowns passing and rushing in 2012 and 2013. He passed for 6,286 yards.

Harris went on to play at LSU and North Carolina.

Here is the All-Decade team.

MVP

Brandon Harris (2012-13)

Two-way players

Marcus Harper (RB/DE 2010-12, 1,386 yards total offense, 24 TDs, All-District DL)

CJ Morgan (DB/RB/WR/RS 2013-15, 685 yards rushing, 9 TDs, 48 catches, 894 yards, 11 TDs, 64 tackles, 7 interceptions, 2 KO return TDs)

Athletes

Kolby Copeland (QB 2010-2011, 5,529 yards passing, 53 passing TDs, 28 rushing TDs)

Justin Rogers (QB 2016, led team to 12-2 record and quarterfinals, 3,318 yards passing, 34 TDs, 848 yards rushing)

William McKnight (2013-14, 1,084 yards rushing, 21 TDs, 909 yards receiving, 12 TDs)

Eric Williams (RB 2016-17, 2,341 yards rushing, 33 TDs, accounted for 2,746 yards offense and 38 TDs)

Quarterback

Keondre Wudtee (2014-15, two-time All-Parish Offensive MVP, school’s all-time leading passer with 6,374 yards, 67 TDs, 3,466 yards passing in 2015, 34 TDs)

Running backs

Robert McKnight (2015-16, school-record 49 TDs including 35 rushing, 2,033 yards rushing, 71 catches, 1,182 yards, 13 TDs)

Malcolm Rogers (2009-11, 26 TDs in 2011, 1,279 yards rushing, 17 TDs, 46 catches, 711 yards, 9 TDs)

Tight end

Artayvious Lynn (2013-14, 92 catches, 1,433 yards, 17 TDs)

Offensive line

Kameron Eloph (Unanimous selection, 2012-14, All-Parish 2013-14)

Miles Landingham (2014-15, All-Parish, All-District)

Dalton Meshell (2015-16, All-Parish, All-District 2016)

Laderrean Patterson (2014-15, All-Parish, All-District)

Hunter Knowles (2011-13, All-Parish, All-District 2013)

Terrell Grimsley (2011-13, All-Parish)

Wide receivers

Terrace Marshall Jr. (Unanimous selection, 2015-16, two-time All-State, 118 catches, 2,735 yards, 29 TDs, missed all but one game of 2017 senior season because of injury)

Cole Crook (2010-11, one of three players in school history with a 1,000-yard receiving season)

Trevor Lowery (2009-10, school-record 73 catches in 12 games in 2010)

Brodrick Jefferson (Unanimous selection, 2011-13, 118 catches, 2,456 yards, 20 TDs)

Defensive linemen

Kenny Wayne Johnson (All-District 2010)

Matt Harper (All-Parish, All-District 2013)

Nick So’oto (2015-16, All-Parish, All-District)

Antonio McGhee (Unanimous selection, 2010-12, All-State Defensive MVP 2012, All-Parish Defensive MVP, All-District)

Willie Johnson (All-Parish 2014, All-District, 19 tackles for loss).

Linebackers

Colt Pentecost (Unanimous selection, 2009-11, All-Parish, All-District 2010-2011)

Dante Williams (2013-14, All-Parish, All-District, 193 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles, 2 blocked punts)

Ryan Black (2014-15, All-Parish, All-District, 150 tackles, 26 for loss, 7 sacks, 6 forced fumbles)

David Morales (2016-17, All-Parish, All-District, 81.5 tackles, 14 for loss)

Defensive backs

Andre Henson (All-Parish, All-District 2012)

Juwon Johnson (All-Parish, All-District 2014, 70 tackles, 3 interceptions)

Lloyd Cole (2014-15, All-Parish, All-District, 154.5 tackles, 18 pass defenses, 2 interceptions)

Israel Mukuamu (2017, All-Parish, All-District, also started at WR)

Specialists

Kicker

Alex Crist (All-District 2010)

Punter

Mark Green (All-Parish, All-District 2019).

Parkway year-by-year 2010-19

2010 10-2, 2nd round

2011 9-3, 2nd round

2012 11-2, QF

2013 13-1, runner-up

2014 8-2 (officially 3-7 because of forfeits)

2015 12-2, SF

2016 11-2, QF

2017 5-6, 1st round

2018 5-5, 1st round

2019 4-6