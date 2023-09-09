High school football: Parkway overcomes slow start in victory over Red River

The Parkway Panthers started slow but finished strong in a 33-0 victory over the Red River Bulldogs Friday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Parkway improved to 2-0. Red River dropped to 0-2.

Parkway led by the odd score of 5-0 at the half. Three of those points came on a 55-yard field goal by LSU commit Aeron Burrell, who broke his own parish record.

“It took us awhile to get going,” Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton said. “Just every possession in the first half we either had a penalty or a negative play that put us behind the sticks.

“It was hard to recover. Hats off to them. They executed pretty well on offense, picked up some first downs and had some long drives just didn’t result in any points for them. Just kind of limited our touches.”

Brotherton said he and his staff made a few adjustments at the half.

“We did change a little bit up in the second half,” he said. “Got in at halftime and kind of talked to the kids about staying on blocks. We kind of moved some kids around and kind of simplified things for them. That helped.”

Sophomore Kaleb Williams threw three touchdown passes in the second half. He completed 11-of-16 passes for 136 yards in the game.

Antonio Gladney had two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Lewis had two for 37 and a TD.

CJ Dudley led the team in rushing with 55 yards on 13 carries and caught a 2-yard touchdown pass.

Safety Carter Wells and linebacker Amaray Brown led the defense with nine and eight total tackles, respectively. Wells also had an interception.

Tackle Devon Oliver, end Khalid Inniss and tackle Korde Sharp had one sack apiece. Inniss also recovered a fumble. Tackle Abd Zeidan forced one.

Parkway visits Bossier Friday night. The Bearkats (1-1) lost to Glenbrook 28-6 Friday night.