High school football: Parkway, Plain Dealing fall on the road

The Natchitoches Central Chiefs broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 33-14 District 1-5A victory over the Parkway Panthers on Friday night at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium.

Natchitoches Central improved to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in district. Parkway dropped to 4-4 and 2-3.

Gabe Larry’s 94-yard touchdown pass to Jalun Reed and Nolan Dean’s PAT got Parkway within 20-14 with a minute left in the third quarter.

After an exchange of punts, Natchitoches Central drove 85 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs scored on a 36-yard run on third-and-12 with 4:17 to play.

Natchitoches Central’s final touchdown came on a 44-yard fumble return with just 23 seconds left.

Parkway had trouble slowing down Natchitoches Central’s running game. Per Parkway stats, the Chiefs amassed 361 yards on the ground.

Natchitoches Central scored first on a 57-yard run. A 40-yard run set up the second score,

After falling behind 13-0, Parkway drove to a first down at the Chiefs 12, converting two fourth downs along the way, but an interception at the 3 ended threat.

The Panthers defense came through, though, allowing just 1 yard on three plays. On fourth down, Brady Norcross recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown. Peyton May’s PAT cut the lead to 13-7 with about five minutes left in the half.

That might’ve been the score at the break. But a special teams mistake gave Natchitoches Central the ball at the Panthers 23 with 1:28 left. The Chiefs scored on a 17-yard run on fourth -and-4 with just 19 seconds left.

After Parkway’s Dariuz Patterson intercepted a pass at the Chiefs 6 in the third quarter, Larry hit Reed for the long TD on the next play,

Larry completed eight of 18 passes for 147 yards. Richmond led the team in rushing with 59 yards on 20 carries. He also caught three passes for 32 yards.

Connor Norcross led the defense with 13 tackles (three solos, 10 assists). Adam Johnson was in on 10 and Anthony Watson six.

Parkway plays Southwood Friday at Lee Hedges Stadium. The Cowboys (0-8, 0-5) lost to Benton 44-25 Thursday night.

Calvary Baptist 62, Plain Dealing 8: As expected, top-ranked Calvary Baptist, a 1A team with 5A talent, was too much for Plain Dealing in a District 1-1A game at Calvary,

The Cavaliers improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district. Plain Dealing dropped to 4-5 and 2-3.

The Lions host Homer Friday. The Pelicans (4-4, 4-1) defeated Magnolia School of Excellence 48-6 Thursday night.