High school football: Parkway pulls away late in defeat of Southwood

It took awhile, but the Parkway Panthers finally put away the Southwood Cowboys 35-20 on Friday night at Independence Stadium.

Parkway improved to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in district. According to GeauxPreps.com, the Panthers are No. 22 in the Class 5A power rankings. The top 16 in the final rankings host first-round playoff games.

Parkway closes the regular season at home Friday against Haughton (5-4, 3-3) in Brotherton Bowl II. Head Coach Coy Brotherton believes his team has a shot at making it into the top 16 with a victory.

Southwood dropped to 0-9 and 0-6.

The Cowboys played like anything but a winless team Friday night. Through three quarters, they trailed just 21-20.

But Parkway put together a touchdown drive to go up 28-20. After forcing a turnover on downs, the Panthers scored their final touchdown on the next play,

“They did a good job of keeping us off the field,” Brotherton said. “We only had eight possessions tonight. They did a good job of eating the clock. They converted some third and fourth downs that kept their drives alive. Just hung around the whole game. Took all 48 minutes for us to win it.”

Parkway senior quarterback Cannon Link returned to action after a two-game absence. He had a very efficient night, completing 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

Two of the TD passes went to Ed Moses, who had three receptions for 39 yards. Ron Richmond had five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Jaylan White continued his outstanding season, rushing for 165 yards on just 14 carries, an average of 11.8 yards per carry, and two touchdowns. He has 1,256 yards and 12 TDs on the season.

Richmond rushed for 59 yards on 15 carries.

Brotherton was impressed with how the Cowboys played. He pointed out a positive sign that the program is headed in the right direction.

“I told the coach earlier this week that I thought it was pretty cool, pretty impressive for him just to be able to play us freshman, JV and varsity games in Week 9,” he said. “Still have numbers. Still have kids out. That was pretty cool for them.”