High school football: Parkway rallies past Natchitoches Central in thriller

Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton called Friday night’s 27-26 victory over Natchitoches Central at NSU’s Turpin Stadium “probably one of the best games I’ve been a part of.”

For good reason.

The Panthers were behind most of the game. After taking the lead midway through the fourth quarter, they had to rally again in the final two minutes to pull out the District 1-5A victory.

Aeron Burrell kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired.

“That was one for the record books there, one for the memories,” Brotherton said.

Parkway improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in district, keeping its title hopes alive. The Panthers are tied with Airline (7-1, 4-1) for second, one game behind Captain Shreve (7-1, 5-0).

Airline, which defeated Byrd 42-28 Friday night, and Parkway face off Friday at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Natchitoches Central dropped to 2-6 and 1-4.

Parkway trailed 13-0 and 20-10.

The Panthers took their first lead of the game at 24-20 on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Kaleb Williams to Jayden Lewis with 5:54 left in the game.

But Natchitoches Central drove 80 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs converted a fourth-and-4 at their 44. Zion Thompson scored on a 14-yard run.

Natchitoches Central went for two, hoping to force the Panthers to have to score a touchdown to win it.

But the Parkway defense came up big, knocking a pass down near the goalline.

Parkway started its final possession with 1:46 left at its 23.

After a sack, the Panthers faced a third-and-19. Kaleb Williams avoided the rush and scrambled down the sideline for a first down at the Parkway 43.

“That was huge,” Brotherton said.

Two pass completions to Jayden Lewis moved the ball deep into Natchitoches Central territory.

After a short run by Antonio Gladney to the 24, Brotherton called a timeout with 1 second left.

After Parkway lined up, Natchitoches Central called timeout.

Burrell was unfazed, kicking the ball through the uprights for the win.

“That was a big one for us,” Brotherton said. “Still have a chance to get a home playoff game. That’s big for our program to play a home first-round playoff game. We haven’t done that in awhile. That’s one of our goals.”

According to GeauxPreps.com, Parkway is No. 16 in the non-select Division I power rankings. The No. 5-16 teams in the final rankings host first-round games.

Lewis had a huge game, catching five passes for 156 yards.

Williams completed 13-of-25 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown.

Gladney rushed for 66 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Linebacker Greg Chitman led the defense with three solo tackles and 13 total. He was credited with 1.5 sacks.

Tackle Korde Sharp was in on seven tackles. Linebacker Amaray Brown, tackle DD Oliver and linebacker Grandon Young all had six total tackles. Brown also had an interception.