High school football: Parkway rolls past Bossier

In Week 2, the Parkway Panthers got off to a slow start in a victory over Red River.

The Panthers made sure that didn’t happen Friday night, rolling to a 44-0 lead in the first half en route to a 51-0 victory over the Bossier Bearkats.

Parkway improved to 3-0. Bossier dropped to 1-2.

The Panthers got points from their defense and special teams early. Parkway recorded a safety and Carmaro Mayo returned the kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown.

Khalid Innis returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Parkway’s starting offense ran just 22 plays as the Panthers took advantage of good field position.

Kaleb Williams completed 9-of-10 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Nine Panthers carried the ball. Demarkus Evans had 52 yards on three carries. CJ Dudley had 47 on four, Josh Tell 40 on four and Antonio Gladney 34 on two.

Gladney scored touchdowns rushing and receiving. He had four catches for 50 yards. Jayden Lewis had three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Phat Mayweather and Chase Crowder scored rushing touchdowns.

Linebacker Amaray Brown led the defense with seven total tackles.

Defensive lineman Korde Sharp had four total tackles including a sack and one for loss. Safety Carter Wells, lineman Devon Oliver and linebacker Brady Pine had four total tackles apiece.

Aeron Burrell made all seven of his extra-point attempts.

Parkway opens District 1-5A play against Haughton at home Friday. The Bucs (2-1) fell to Many 45-42 in double overtime Friday night.