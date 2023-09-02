High school football: Parkway runs past Minden

Outstanding performances by the offensive line and a pair of running backs propelled the Parkway Panthers to a 43-41 victory over the Minden Crimson Tide in a season opener Friday night in Minden.

Running through some big holes created by the line, sophomore Antonio Gladney rushed for 272 yards on 22 carries, according to stats kept for the Minden-based KBEF/KASO radio broadcast, and scored four touchdowns.

The Panthers amassed 420 yards rushing. Junior CJ Dudley gained 154 yards on 19 carries and scored what proved to be the winning touchdown on a 4-yard run with 10:44 left in the game.

“The O-line did play well tonight,” Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton said. “Antonio, CJ Dudley, Josh Tell, Demarkus Evans, all those guys we were able to get the ball to tonight, hand it off to, ran the ball well.

“I think Antonio showed everybody what he’s capable of and what he’s going to be able to do the next three years.”

The Panthers and Tide put on an offensive show.

Minden senior Jakobe Jackson showed why he’s one of the state’s best players.

He rushed for 176 and two touchdowns on runs of 2 and 44 yards. He also caught five passes for 81 yards, including TDs of 49 and 16 yards.

“We knew No. 1, Jakobe Jackson, is probably going to be one of the better players we’re going to see all year,” Brotherton said. “We told our guys that. Their offense runs through him and hey, their defense runs through him too. That sucker didn’t come off the field. He was a warrior tonight. We knew we were going to get that with him.”

Gladney’s TD runs covered 46, 9, 2 and 72 yards.

The 2-yard TD was huge. It came with just 2 seconds left in the first half and enabled the Panthers to go into the locker room with a 30-27 lead. Gladney set up the TD with a 23-yard run.

The 72-yard one swung the momentum back toward Parkway in the third quarter after Jackson raced 44 yards to give Minden a 37-34 lead.

The Tide went on top 41-37 on a 10-yard run by Cameraman Mitchell with 56 seconds left in the third.

Parkway answered with a 10-play, 70-yard drive capped by Dudley’s run.

The Panthers forced a punt on Minden’s ensuing possession. Parkway ate up the final 7:58 of the game on an 18-play drive to the Tide 3. It included just one pass.

While the Panthers defense did give up some big plays, it scored a crucial touchdown late in the first quarter on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

“We couldn’t really eliminate the big plays,” Brotherton said. “We played well on defense. It was just big play after big play. We’d play good for five or six plays and then you give up a 35-yard pass or a penalty, something here or something there. It was just hard for us to get off the field tonight.

“A lot of that had to do with Minden executing and a little bit more had to do with us not.

Just got to get a little better, gotta get in better shape and develop a little more depth moving forward.”

Aeron Burrell’s 30-yard field goal in the first quarter and four PATs in the game were also crucial.

Sophomore Kaleb Williams, making his first start, completed 8 of 15 passes for 44 yards and managed the offense well.

Parkway looked like it was going to take control in the second quarter with a 23-12 lead. But a couple of fumbles helped the Tide get back in it.

Parkway hosts Red River Friday. The Bulldogs fell to Haughton 48-28 in their opener.

Minden visits Homer.