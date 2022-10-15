High school football: Parkway suffers first loss; Plain Dealing falls to Magnolia

The Parkway Panthers suffered their first loss Friday night, falling to the Byrd Yellow Jackets 39-14 in a District 1-5A game at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Parkway dropped to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in district. The Panthers are tied for second with Benton (4-3, 3-1), one game behind Airline (4-3, 4-0).

Byrd (5-2, 2-2) ended a two-game slide.

Parkway got off to a strong start, driving 80 yards in seven plays for a touchdown. Ashton Martin completed a 48-yard pass to Trenton Lape for the TD.

But the Panthers didn’t score again until the fourth quarter with the Jackets leading 32-7 and the outcome no longer in doubt.

Byrd won by doing what it does best, controlling the ball with its veer option offense. It helped tremendously that senior quarterback Lake Lambert, a three-year starter, was back to run it for the first time since being knocked unconscious early in the second half of a Week 5 loss to Benton.

Lambert rushed for 114 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns. The first came on the Jackets’ opening drive and tied the game.

Byrd finished with 309 yards rushing.

A week after turning the ball over four straight times in the second half in a loss to Haughton, Byrd didn’t turn the ball over once.

The Jackets took the lead for good on a 74-yard drive. Josh Allen scored on a 17-yard run.

After stopping the Panthers on fourth-and-2 from the Parkway 28, Byrd extended the lead to 17-7 with a 36-yard field goal.

The Jackets’ final points of the first half came on a safety after an errant punt snap.

Byrd didn’t waste any time adding to the lead, driving 80 yards in 11 plays to open second half. Lambert ran 11 yards for the touchdown.

Parkway had just four possessions in the second half. They resulted in a punts, two turnovers on downs, and a 21-yard touchdown pass from Martin to Lape.

The Jackets went 45 yards for a touchdown after stopping a fourth-down play late in the third quarter. Allen scored from the 7.

Devin Strickland scored Byrd’s final TD on a 3-yard run. He finished with 80 yards on 17 carries. A lot of the yardage came against a Panthers defense that spent a long time on the field in the second half.

Lambert completed 5 of 8 passes for 76 yards. All five completions came in the first half.

Per Byrd’s KWKH radio stat crew, Martin completed 16 of 29 passes for 191 yards. Lape had eight catches for 127 yards.

Jaylan White rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries.

Parkway hosts Natchitoches Central Friday. The Chiefs (3-4, 2-2) defeated Captain Shreve 30-17 Friday night.

Magnolia School of Excellence 34, Plain Dealing 12: The Lions got into a hole early and couldn’t get out in the District 1-1A loss at Magnolia.

Plain Dealing, which dressed out about 15 players, fell to 0-7 and 0-4. Magnolia, which had 22 players, improved to 1-6 and 1-2.

It was the Mariners’ first win over the Lions and the program’s third since its inaugural season in 2019.

Magnolia got off to a quick start, scoring on long passes on its first two possessions. A rushing TD gave the Mariners a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. They extended the lead to 28-0 at the half.

Plain Dealing’s touchdowns came on an interception return by Tyrese Kimble and a pass from Josh Miller to Elijawon James.

Plain Dealing hosts Glenbrook Friday. The Apaches (7-0, 4-0) defeated Ringgold 48-15 Friday night.