High school football: Parkway throttles Minden in opener

The Parkway Panthers’ debut on their new artificial turf field was a successful one.

Parkway dedicated the field at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium Thursday night, but lightning forced the suspension of the game against the Minden Crimson Tide with 8:32 left in the first quarter and the score 0-0.

When it resumed Saturday morning, the Panthers quickly scored a touchdown and rolled to a 37-20 victory.

The final margin wasn’t really indicative of Parkway’s dominance. The Panthers led 23-0 at the half and 30-6 going into the fourth quarter. The Minden defense scored a TD with the Panthers’ second team on the field late in the fourth.

Several Parkway players had big games offensively.

Ashton Martin, making his first start at quarterback at Parkway, was almost perfect. He completed 13 of 16 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Trenton Lape, who missed almost all of last season, caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns covering 56 and 37 yards.

Returning first-team All-District 1-5A running back Jaylan White rushed for 145 yards on just 10 carries. He scored touchdowns touchdown on runs of 4 and 75 yards.

The offensive line gave Martin plenty of time to throw and opened some holes for the speedy White.

Aeron Burrell kicked a 29-yard field and every one of his kickoffs went into the end zone.

The Panthers defense mostly kept the Tide in check. Minden backs Daylen Robinson and Cameron Mitchell did break free for a few nice runs.

Robinson had a 37-yard run in the first half that gave Minden its best chance to score. But a holding penalty erased a run to the 1-yard line and the Tide were forced to punt.

If there was a negative for Parkway, it was penalties. The Panthers jumped offside a couple of times in short yardage situations, giving Minden first downs. Parkway also had several major penalties.

“Sloppy in the first game of the season,” Brotherton said.

Minden took advantage of several penalties on their second touchdown drive.

Parkway’s final touchdown came on a 16-yard pass from Martin to wide open tight end Jatavious Calhoun.

Parkway visits Red River Friday. The Bulldogs lost to Haughton 35-0 Thursday night.