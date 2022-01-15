High school football: Parkway’s Richmond named first-team Class 5A All-State

Parkway senior running back Ron Richmond has been named first team on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State team.

Richmond accounted for 2,315 total yards and scored 26 touchdowns for a Panthers team that went 8-5 and reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

He rushed for 1,311 yards on 179 carries, an average of 7.32 yards per carry, and scored 14 touchdowns. He had 71 catches for 1,004 yards, an average of 14.14 yards per catch, and 12 touchdowns.

Richmond was the Offensive MVP on both The Press-Tribune’s All-Parish and All-District 1-5A teams.

He was one of three players from District 1-5A named to the first team. Captain Shreve wide receiver Kendrick Law, an Alabama signee, and Natchitoches Central senior defensive back Justin Aaron were the other two.

Zachary junior quarterback Eli Holstein, a Texas A&M commit, was named the Outstanding Offensive Player. He completed 204 of 313 passes for 3,228 yards and 30 TDs with six interceptions. He also rushed for 518 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Zachary’s David Brewerton, who guided his team to a 15-0 record and the Class 5A state title, was named Coach of the Year.

Ponchatoula senior defensive back Jacoby Matthews was named the Outstanding Defensive Player. He had 51 tackles, 14 pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL

Offense

Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl

WR Charles Robertson Zachary 6-2 190 Sr.

WR Jamaal Levy Barbe 5-9 140 Jr.

WR Kendrick Law Jr. Captain Shreve 6-2 180 Sr.

OL Micah Scheer Ruston 6-3 290 Sr.

OL Emery Jones Catholic 6-5 340 Sr.

OL Joshua Berault Jesuit 6-4 280 Sr.

OL Jayson Montgomery-Scott Brother Martin 6-4 310 Sr.

OL Cam East St. Augustine 6-7 285 Sr.

QB Eli Holstein Zachary 6-5 220 Jr.

RB Dyson Fields Ruston 5-11 185 Jr.

RB Rontavious Richmond Parkway 5-10 190 Sr.

RB Braydon Johnson Ponchatoula 6-0 210 Sr.

PK Abel Peterman Alexandria 5-11 160 Sr.

ATH Rickie Collins Woodlawn 6-3 185 Jr.

Defense

Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl

DL Kameron Hamilton Zachary 6-4 275 Sr.

DL Jermaine Vessell Catholic 6-3 210 Sr.

DL Walter Bob Acadiana 6-4 245 Sr.

DL Steven Walker Destrehan 6-2 250 Sr.

LB Carmycah Glass Ouachita 6-4 210 Sr.

LB Chauncey Lee West Monroe 5-9 206 Jr.

LB Jadon Mayfield Ruston 6-1 217 So.

LB Kolaj Cobbins Destrehan 6-4 200 So.

DB Jadais Richard West Monroe 6-2 199 Sr.

DB Kylin Jackson Zachary 6-2 190 Jr.

DB Jacoby Mathews Ponchatoula 6-2 204 Sr.

DB Justin Aaron Natchitoches Central 6-0 175 Sr.

P Kylan Dupre Catholic 6-0 210 Sr.

RS Jadun Colbert Southside 5-10 180 Jr.

OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: ELI HOLSTEIN, ZACHARY

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: JACOBY MATHEWS, PONCHATOULA

COACH OF THE YEAR: DAVID BREWERTON, ZACHARY

Honorable mention

Falon Short, H.L. Bourgeois; Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux; Will McClain, Barbe; Da’Quan Watts, H.L. Bourgeois; Devian Wilson, Ruston; OL Jayden Woods, Ruston; Jaylon Jones Southside; Wyatt Clement, Thibodaux; Jaylon Lawrence Acadiana; Jaylen Kincaid, Ouachita; Amorion Walker, Ponchatoula; Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic; Damontrell Osby, Ponchatoula; Braylon Finney, Captain Shreve; Landon Ibieta, Mandeville; Kylon Harris, East St. John; Zavion Thomas, John Ehret; Nate Green, West Monroe; Kaden Moreau, Pineville; Roy Brackins III, Woodlawn-BR; Stayge Bertucci, Chalmette; Jack Larriviere, Jesuit; Jarvis Newton, Alexandria; Caylin Demars, Natchitoches Central; Omiri Wiggins, Acadiana; Connor Wisham, Zachary; Royal Falgout, John Ehret; Torey Lambert, Brother Martin; Dylan Carpenter, St. Amant; Aiden Richard, Acadiana; James Jackson, Natchitoches Central; William Bryant, Destrehan; Preston Hickey, St. Paul’s; Riley Howard, Zachary; J’Mari Monette, Alexandria; Dennis Dougherty, Jesuit; Raymond Thompson, Chalmette; Connor Orgeron, John Curtis; Jerimiah Brown, Acadiana; Jordan Matthews, Woodlawn; Javon Davis, John Curtis; Tyrone Jones, Chalmette; Austin Roberts, Brother Martin; Elijah Winters, Ponchatoula; Javari Sanders, West Monroe.