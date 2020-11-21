High school football: Plain Dealing closes regular season with win

The Plain Dealing Lions closed the regular season with a 16-12 victory over the Magnolia School of Excellence Mariners on Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Plain Dealing went 3-5 overall and 2-4 in District 1-1A in Christopher Wilson’s first year as head coach.

The season’s not over yet, though. The Lions are No. 20 in the unofficial Class 1A power rankings listed on GeauxPreps.com and will be on the road next week in the first round of the playoffs.

The final official power rankings and playoff pairings will be released by the LHSAA on Sunday afternoon. If they stay as they are now, Plain Dealing would travel to Ferriday to face Delta Charter.

Magnolia finished its season 1-5 overall and 1-4 in district.

The Mariners didn’t make things easy for the Lions. Wilson took the blame for his team’s low-scoring output.

“My team, those boys played a great game defensively,” he said. “I didn’t help the offense calling the plays tonight.”

The Lions also lost two fumbles inside the 5 and had a couple of potential touchdown catches ruled out of bounds.

“We didn’t help ourselves,” Wilson said.

Plain Dealing led 16-6 in the fourth quarter. Magnolia made it close with a late TD in the fourth.

Keionje Perry and Tre Boyd scored touchdowns. The Lions got a pair of two-point conversions, which proved decisive.

Twenty-three players dressed out for the game. Injuries took a big toll all season. Several players Wilson was counting on back during the summer suffered season-ending injuries.

He said the ability of his healthy players to be flexible and adapt was one of the stories of the season.