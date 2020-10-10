High school football: Plain Dealing coach proud of team’s effort in loss to Haynesville

A week after getting his first win as a head coach, Plain Dealing’s Christopher Wilson got his first loss.

Wilson’s Lions lost to perennial power Haynesville 49-14 in a District 1-1A opener Friday night in Plain Dealing.

Plain Dealing dropped to 1-1 overall. Haynesville improved to 2-0.

While never happy with a loss, Wilson was pleased with his team’s effort. The Lions had a chance to go into halftime down just two touchdowns but the Golden Tornado got a big play that led to a 30-8 lead.

“I think we did a good job,” Wilson said. “I told them all week we have to be so disciplined to not make the one mistake. If you make the one mistake then you open the floodgates.

“Right before the half that’s exactly what happened. On third-and-long with a minute and ticking we give up a long pass that leads to a touchdown and instead of us going in down by two touchdowns we go in down by three. It really just took the wind out of our sails.”

The Lions also faced some injury challenges. Quarterback Braeden Sterling left the game in the third quarter with an apparent elbow injury.

Two-way players Ladavious Scott and Keionje Perry we’re slowed with cramps.

“We got banged up big-time tonight,” Wilson said. “We were definitely down. I’m really proud of my youngsters and how they stepped up and filled in for those seniors and those leaders tonight when the game started getting long on us. I know we’re going in the right direction.”

Scott scored on a 70-yard run in the second quarter. Cedarius Johnson scored the Lions’ other TD on a 45-yard pass from Darrien Perry.

Plain Dealing hosts Arcadia on Friday in its last home game of the regular season. The Hornets (0-2, 0-1) lost to Homer 37-8 Thursday.

Haynesville hosts Magnolia School of Excellence (1-1, 1-0).