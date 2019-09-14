High school football: Plain Dealing edges North Caddo in thriller

The Plain Dealing Lions stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 30 seconds to play in a thrilling 29-28 victory over the North Caddo Rebels on Friday night in Plain Dealing.

On the attempt, North Caddo quarterback Jaiden Carter tried to run the ball off the right edge.

“A couple of guys met him right there at the 1 and denied him,” Plain Dealing head coach James Thurman said. “It was a great defensive effort.”

The Lions had taken a 29-22 lead on a 5-yard run by Ladavious Scott and a two-point conversion pass from Artavious Washington-Carper to Ladarius O’Neal late in the fourth quarter.

Washington-Carper, who was the Lions starting quarterback last season, entered the game at quarterback under stressful circumstances with Plain Dealing trailing 22-21.

Thurman put starting quarterback Ken Gay into the game on defense on the previous series with the Lions needing a stop. Gay was called for targeting on a tackle and eventually ejected after some discussion among the officials.

Washington-Carper was moved to receiver in the offseason. For the first couple of plays after he came in at quarterback, Thurman said in all the commotion the Lions forgot to put another receiver in the game in his place and played with 10 players.

Even so, Washington-Carper completed some passes and moved the Lions into scoring position.

After taking the lead, Plain Dealing (1-1) recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock. The Lions beat a North Caddo team coming off a 28-6 season-opening win over Homer, one of their District 1-1A rivals.

“It was a great team win,” Thurman said. “We had a lot of adversity especially with Ken Gay getting kicked out. Our kids could’ve quit at any time considering the number of young kids we have but they just fought, fought, and fought and kept playing and in the end we came out victorious.”

Plain Dealing got off to a great start. The Lions recovered an onside kick and scored on their first play.

“That was huge for us because it gave us an extra possession,” Thurman said.

The game was tied at 14 at the half.

“North Caddo. Hats off to them,” Thurman said. “They’re a fantastic team. To even be in the game with a team like that means a lot for us, but for us to come out and win it like that I was just so super proud of our guys.

“That definitely gives our team a big boost. Hopefully our kids will be come out Monday and get back to work and get ready for Tensas and get this thing rolling a little bit.”

The Lions visit Tensas on Friday. The Panthers (0-2) lost to General Trass 39-14 on Friday night.