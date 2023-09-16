High school football: Plain Dealing falls but takes positives from loss

The Plain Dealing Lions haven’t had a lot of good things happen so far this season.

Friday night, Plain Dealing fell to 0-3 with a 51-20 loss to the Lakeside Warriors at home.

But the good news is the Lions scored for the first time this season.

Tyrese Kimble scored two touchdowns, including a kickoff return. Aaron Reddix scored a rushing touchdown.

Jayden Ray scored a two-point conversion.

Plain Dealing Head Coach Clint Walker had 16 healthy players available. Lakeside Head Coach Michael Santalices was able to start substituting in the second quarter.

But it didn’t matter that the touchdowns came against backups. Just getting in the end zone is a big positive.

“The best thing I can say is the kids didn’t quit,” Walker said. “We’re just very young and very inexperienced. We just need more kids to move up here.”

Lakeside improved to 2-1 with its second straight victory.

Plain Dealing begins District 1-1A play Friday against Ringgold. The Redskins (2-1) defeated Tensas 50-14 Friday night.