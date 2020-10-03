High school football: Plain Dealing gives new head coach first victory

It didn’t take long for Christopher Wilson to pick up his first victory as head coach of the Plain Dealing Lions.

Plain Dealing routed Tensas 38-0 Friday night in a season opener at Lions Stadium.

“I feel like it’s just a start,” Wilson said. “I feel like I got a really good team out here. The kids worked hard. The coaching staff worked hard, and they put us in the best position to get this win tonight. I’m just excited, man. I’m excited about tonight and I’m excited about us going forward.”

The Lions got off to a slow start but finished the first half strong en route to a 22-0 lead. They quickly extended the lead in the third quarter.

Wilson praised his defense, which was coming off a good performance in a scrimmage last week against Booker T. Washington.

“I feel like we’re getting better every week on defense,” he said. “Offense did just enough tonight. We started really slow in the first half and kind of jumped on them quick in the second half and kind of coasted for the rest of the night.”

Braeden Sterling, making his first start, connected with All-Parish receiver Darrien Perry for touchdowns of 23 and 17 yards in the first half.

Sterling also had a pair of 10-yard TD runs.

Keionje Perry scored on a 4-yard run and had a two-point conversion. Ladavious Scott scored two conversions and Greg Grabowski had one.

Tensas lost its 18th straight game.

The Lions won’t have much time to savor the victory. Plain Dealing begins District 1-1A play at home Friday against Haynesville, a 35-29 winner over West Sabine, Texas.

“We’re going to enjoy it for a night and then start getting ready for a perennial power in Haynesville,” Wilson said.