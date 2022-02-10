High school football: Plain Dealing head coach Wilson announces resignation in social media post

Plain Dealing head football coach Christopher Wilson announced his resignation in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon.

Here is his post.

“After much thought and prayers for guidance, I’ve made the decision to resign as head football coach of the Plain Dealing Lions.

“I’m forever grateful for (principal) Sandrina Isebaert for taking a chance on me and giving me the unlimited support to find my way.

“To my fellow coaches that trusted me and believed in my vision and provided me with the support to lead our program with love and integrity.

“To my boys, you have made me a better coach and a better man. I’m forever grateful for you because you embraced me and we took this program to another level. I know we’re leaving it better than when we found it.

“And finally for every member of the Plain Dealing family that has supported me and our endeavors to uplift our boys and this program over these past two years..

“Forever family, Coach Wilson.”

Plain Dealing went 3-5 in the 2020 season, Wilson’s first. The Lions finished 2-9 last season. Plain Dealing plays in District 1-1A, one of the state’s toughest Class 1A districts.

It included 2021 1A state champion Homer and 2020 Division IV state champion Calvary Baptist along with perennial power Haynesville the last two seasons.

Like previous head coaches James Thurman and Coy Brotherton, Wilson faced the challenge of a dwindling number of players. At some games, Plain Dealing had less than 20 healthy high-school age players available.

In the LHSAA’s two-year reclassification in November, Plain Dealing remained in Class 1A in all sports. Plain Dealing’s reclassification enrollment figure was 91, the smallest of all schools that play football. The school’s enrollment actually falls in Class C, the smallest class.