High school football: Plain Dealing rolls past Ringgold

The Plain Dealing Lions overcame some early rough patches en route to a 36-7 District 1-1A victory over Ringgold on Friday night in Plain Dealing.

Plain Dealing improved to 4-3 overall and evened its district mark at 2-2. Ringgold dropped to 1-6 and 1-3.

Plain Dealing head coach James Thurman said Friday’s game was somewhat similar to last week’s victory over Lincoln Prep.

“Once again it didn’t feel too great early on,” he said. “We were kind of shooting ourselves in the foot, a lot of mistakes, penalties, a couple of turnovers. We ended up being able in the second half kind of pull a few things together better.”

Despite the early issues, the Lions still managed to build a 16-0 lead in the first two quarter.

The Redskins didn’t get on the board until late in the game.

“Defense played lights out all game,” Thurman said. “In the first half I’d say they probably had a negative 100 yards offense. We were sacking them. They’d run the ball and we’d hit them in the backfield. We played really well defensively.”

Plain Dealing dressed out 19 players. The Lions visit top-ranked Calvary Baptist (7-0, 4-0) Friday. Calvary routed Homer 56-6 Thursday night.

Calvary is a 1A team with 5A talent. The Cavs will likely have at least three times as many players dressed out as the Lions.