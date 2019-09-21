High school football: Plain Dealing rolls past Tensas; Lions improve to 2-1

Ken Gay passed for three touchdowns and ran for one to lead the Plain Dealing Lions past the Tensas Panthers 32-2 in St. Joseph on Friday night.

Plain Dealing improved to 2-1. The Lions need only one more victory to match last season’s total. Tensas dropped to 0-3.

Gay hit Darrien Perry for two touchdowns. Sirdarius Johnson had the other TD reception.

Tensas’ points came on a safety. The Lions were called for intentional grounding in the end zone.

The Plain Dealing defense had little trouble stopping the Panthers. Tensas’ deepest penetration was around the Lions 30.

Thurman was happy to get the victory. But he didn’t think his team played its best.

“We played a little sluggish tonight,” he said. “It took us a little while to get rolling. They came out and kind of did some things differently than they did on film. It kind of threw us off a little bit. But at the end of the day we did what we had to do to win the game. But we definitely have a lot of improvement to do before next week at Haynesville.

“It was kind of a sloppy game. We played well enough to win just definitely not up to the standards I hoped we would.”

The Lions will make the trip to Haynesville on Friday looking for only their second win against the Tors in the last 38 years. Haynesville is off to a very uncharacteristic 0-3 start after falling to Junction City, Ark., 41-0 Friday night