High school football: Plain Dealing will miss playoffs after coach tests positive for COVID-19

Plain Dealing head coach Christopher Wilson said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The football team is currently in quarantine and will not be able to compete in the Class 1A playoffs, which start next week.

“I found out today,” Wilson wrote in a text message. “Got some sudden symptoms and my doctor advised me to go get tested and they dropped the hammer on me. I’m crushed for the kids, my seniors, this program.”

“I’m thankful for my administration being so supportive of me while I’m currently torn to pieces that my seniors will not be able to take the field one last time,” Wilson wrote in a post on Twitter. “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers and continued support of Plain Dealing Lions football.”

Plain Dealing was No. 20 in the unofficial Class 1A power rankings listed on GeauxPreps.com and would have been on the road in the first round.

The Lions finished 3-5 in Wilson’s first season as head coach. They closed with a win, defeating Magnolia School of Excellence 16-12 Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.