High school football: Positive COVID-19 test within program forces cancellation of Bossier’s next two games

Bossier’s next two football games have been canceled “due to a positive case of the COVID within our football program” Bossier principal David Thrash announced Thursday on social media.

Bossier was scheduled to visit North Caddo on Friday and play its home opener against Montgomery on Oct. 16.

The Bearkats opened the season with a 40-20 loss to Logansport last Friday. Because of the positive test, Logansport’s game against Woodlawn scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled.

Thrash posted the following on Facebook Thursday.

“To All Bossier High Parents and Fans

“It is with great regret that I notify all of you that our football game tomorrow and our game next week have been cancelled due to a positive case of the COVID within our football program. We are following guidelines set forth by the CDC. All players will need to be quarantined for 14 days. They will need to be closely monitored for symptoms and if symptoms develop then please call your doctor for further guidance. If they remain symptom free then they can return to school after that period of time. For more information call the school at 318-549-6686.”

According to a Bossier Schools press release, Bossier Schools was notified Thursday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health that a student on the Bossier High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting team members to be quarantined.

Contact tracing is also underway at the school.



State health officials have determined the prescribed time period for quarantine, which will result in games not being played against North Caddo or Montgomery.



The quarantine will coincide with Bossier Schools’ previously scheduled Fall Break the week of October 12-16.



“We wish the student who has contracted COVID a speedy recovery and are keeping close tabs on others who may be affected,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “We also want to remind parents if their child is ill, please do not send them to school before being checked out by a doctor or until they are free of symptoms.”

