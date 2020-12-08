High school football: Prep Classic moved from Superdome to Northwestern State

The 2020 Football Prep Classic will be played at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium on Dec. 27, 28, 29 and 30 instead of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

In a press release Tuesday, the LHSAA said the move from the traditional site of the state championship games is “due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities, and risk of cancellation.”

The state championship games have been played in the Superdome since 1981 with the exception of 2005 when the event was moved to Independence Stadium because of Hurricane Katrina.

Last season, all but one of the select division championships were played at campus sites. This year, the LHSAA voted to move all of those back to one site because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LHSAA’s press release is below.