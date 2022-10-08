High school football: Rhodes, defense help Haughton top Byrd

Tyler Rhodes and turnovers both played big roles as the Haughton Buccaneers defeated the Byrd Yellow Jackets 23-14 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Rhodes rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions in the second half.

Haughton recovered three fumbles and had an interception.

The Bucs improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in district. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 4-2 with their second straight loss and 1-2.

“That was a big one for us,” Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton said. “No doubt about that. That changes your season right there. There’s a big, big difference between 4-2 coming off a win against a good program and 3-3. We needed that, for sure.”

The victory was Haughton’s first against Byrd since 2019. Brotherton now has four wins over the Yellow Jackets in seven tries. It was also his 49th victory in six-plus seasons as head coach.

Byrd played without senior starting quarterback Lake Lambert, who was injured in last week’s game against Benton. His backup, J.D. Gallman, guided the Jackets to a touchdown on their first possession.

Behind the passing of Colin Rains, Haughton answered with a drive into Byrd territory. But it stalled at the 30 and Carter Ebarb kicked a 37-yard field goal.

Jalen Lewis scored the Bucs’ first touchdown on a 65-yard pass from Rains midway through the second quarter. He was wide open running down the Haughton sideline.

Rhodes scored his first touchdown on a 14-yard burst up the middle with 1:36 left in the first half.

With the way the Bucs’ defense was playing, it looked like Haughton would take a 17-7 lead into halftime. But the Jackets moved briskly to midfield and Gallman hit Jackson Dufrene with a long pass inside the 10. Byrd scored two plays later with 17 seconds left.

The second half was mostly a defensive struggle. The Jackets advanced into Haughton territory on their first possession but the drive stalled at the 38 and Byrd missed a 55-yard field goal attempt.

The Bucs failed to capitalize after recovering the first Byrd fumble at the Jackets 30. But they got the ball right back on a recovery in the backfield at the Byrd 37.

Rhodes raced 23 yards one play later for his second touchdown and Haughton led 23-14 with 9:25 left.

The Bucs quickly recovered another fumble. Rhodes ran 26 yards to the Byrd 15, breaking several tackles downfield. They didn’t score, but they kept the clock moving.

The Jackets took over at their 10 and moved quickly into Haughton territory. On third-and-10 at the 22, DJ Riser intercepted a tipped pass and the Bucs ran out the clock.

The 149 yards was a season-high for Rhodes. He picked up a lot of yards after contact. But he also had some big holes to run through, especially on the touchdowns, thanks to linemen Peyton Polk, Landry Donaho, Cayson Moreno, Tucker Melton and Pooh Davis.

“He ran the ball hard,” Brotherton said. “He kept asking for us to give it to him again. You got a guy that’s hot like that. He’s such a big, strong kid. He wants it over, over and over again. That’s kind of what we did, put the game on his shoulders and let him carry us to a win.”

Rains had an efficient game passing, completing 11 of 15 for 170 yards. Lewis had two catches for 96 yards. Rashard Douglas had two for 34 and Jamarion Montgomery three for 31.

Obviously, the turnovers were key. Brotherton said Byrd’s veer option is almost impossible to stop unless you get turnovers or the Jackets get a penalty. Byrd only had two penalties for 10 yards.

“Seems like even when you stop them they still get three yards every play,” he said. “They’re a lot of plays where I feel like we stopped them and it’s four or five yards.

“We’ve always said you’ve got to get a turnover or get a penalty to put them behind the chains to really have a chance to slow them down or stop them. We didn’t get any until late in the game. Once they started coming we got several. That’s probably the difference in the game realistically.”

Haughton visits district co-leader Airline Friday. The Vikings (3-3, 3-0) defeated Captain Shreve 42-14 Thursday night.