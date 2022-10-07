High school football: Second-half surge lifts Airline to dominant victory over Captain Shreve

The Airline Vikings pulled away in the second half for a 42-14 District 1-5A victory over the Captain Shreve Gators Friday Thursday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Airline improved to 3-3 overall with its third straight victory. The Vikings are tied for first in the district with Parkway at 3-0. The Panthers defeated Southwood 55-6 Thursday night.

Captain Shreve, which shared the district title with Byrd last year, dropped to 3-3 and 0-3. Thursday’s loss was by far the Gators’ biggest this season. Shreve lost its first two district games to Byrd and Parkway by a combined 17 points.

Airline avenged a 33-0 loss to Shreve in the season finale last season.

“That was a real good one,” Airline first-year Head Coach Justin Scogin said of the victory.

Airline was dominant on both sides of the ball, but Shreve kept it close in the first half.

The Gators scored on an interception return on the third play of the game. An interception in the end zone also ended a first-quarter scoring threat. The Vikings also lost a fumble in the first quarter on a fourth-and-1 play after seemingly picking up the first down.

Scogin said the early turnovers weren’t the reason for the slow start offensively.

“We weren’t very crisp,” he said. “We were off the mark on a few throws. There was a pick-six. We lost the momentum early”

Scogin liked the way quarterback Ben Taylor responded to the early adversity.

“We have a sophomore quarterback and he just kept playing,” he said. “He never quit. He never got discouraged. I’m sure he was down a little bit but he never quit. He just kept playing all night long. And a lot of it was because the older guys really stepped up and said, ‘Hey, look, man, it’s no big deal. This is what we’ve got to do. Let’s go do it.’ That was a big part of it.”

Airline responded to the pick-six with a quick three-play drive, 80-yard drive for a touchdown. Tre’ Jackson went 51 yards after catching a pass out of the backfield. Taylor hit Daxton Chavez for a 27-yard touchdown on the next play.

The score remained tied at 7 until late in the first half. On fourth-and-8, Jackson found Chavez in the back corner on the end zone on a halfback pass for a 27-yard score, capping a 65-yard drive.

That enabled the Vikings to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, Airline played almost flawless football.

The Vikings went 67 yards on their first possessions with Taylor hitting Jackson for a 14-yard touchdown.

Airline then recovered an onside kick but couldn’t take advantage. Shreve reached the Vikings 29 but Airline forced a 46-yard field goal attempt that was no good.

The Vikings then marched 80 yards for a touchdown. Chavez made his third TD catch of the night, a 45-yarder on a perfect pass from Taylor.

After the Vikings stopped the Gators on fourth-and-1, Airline drove 56 yards for another TD on a 9-yard pass from Taylor to Jackson.

The Vikings’ final touchdown came on an 11-yard pass from Taylor to Bob Patterson. Taylor finished with five TD passes and has 23 on the season.

“We just had to execute,” Scogin said of the second-half explosion. “That’s kind of what we talk about, kind of prided ourselves on the last couple of weeks, is executing.”

Scogin was also proud of his defense. The Vikings have allowed only one offensive touchdown in the last two games.

Until the fourth-quarter touchdown, the Gators’ deepest penetration was the Airline 28. Thanks to good defensive plays and penalties, Shreve ended up punting from their 22.

Scogin credited the defensive coaches’ gameplan and the players’ execution of it.

“The gameplan with defensive coordinator coach (Zach) Pourciau, coach (Brian) Taylor, coach (Schirra) Fields, coach (Drew) Brewster was just absolutely unbelievable,” he said. “Not only was the gameplan good, they executed it perfectly. And not only was it executed perfectly, the kids played hard. We kind of had that trifecta on defense.”

Airline hosts Haughton (3-2, 1-1) next Friday night. The Bucs play Byrd Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.

NOTE: This story will be updated with individual statistics when they are received.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin