High school football: Second-half surge lifts Parkway past Natchitoches Central

The Parkway Panthers kept their hopes for a District 1-5A championship alive with a 37-22 victory over Natchitoches Central Friday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Parkway improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in district. The Panthers are tied for second with Benton (5-3, 4-1), one game behind Airline (5-3, 5-0).

Parkway can gain a share of the district lead with a victory over Airline Friday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

“Big game,” Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton said with a smile. “We’re ready for it. That’s why we do it.”

Parkway running back Jaylan White continued his outstanding senior season against Natchitoches Central. He rushed for 210 yards on 17 carries and scored four touchdowns. He also had two called back.

For the season, White has rushed for 1,105 yards. He raised his school career yardage record to 3,137.

Aside from White’s performance, though, the victory victory won’t be remembered as the prettiest of the 2022 season.

The Panthers had just two first-half possessions. The Chiefs (3-5, 2-3) recovered two of their own kickoffs. The first bounced of a Panther about 10 yards downfield and the second was a squib kick the Chiefs recovered about 20 yards downfield.

But thanks to a touchdown drive in the first quarter and clutch play by the defense, Parkway trailed just 9-7 at the half.

Parkway also muffed a punt in the third quarter. But the Panthers also got a break when a snap sailed over the head of the Chiefs’ punter in Natchitoches Central territory.

White scored his second touchdown of the game. The Panthers faked the extra-point kick. Holder Nolan Dean completed a pass to a leaping Carter Wells for the two-point conversion and Parkway led 15-9.

The lead didn’t last long. Chiefs quarterback Brian Johnson, who missed the first six games of the season because of a preseason injury, sprinted 60 yards up the middle for a touchdown. The PAT gave Natchitoches Central a 16-15 lead.

That lead was also short-lived. White ran 53 yards for a TD and Ashton Martin completed a 2-point point conversion pass to Jatavious Calhoun, giving the Panthers a 23-16 lead early in the fourth quarter.

On Natchitoches Central’s next possession, Mayweather hit Johnson at the Chiefs 15-yard line. Johnson fumbled just before his knee hit the ground. Greg Chitman picked up the ball at the 14 and went into the end zone.

After having a long touchdown run called back, White scored his fourth TD of the night, extending the lead to 37-16.

“I thought we played well, offensively and defensively,” Brotherton said. “We did a good job of getting off the field defensively even after the opportunities we gave them. We can’t give up two onside kicks and muff a punt and give them three possessions there. I think we had two possessions in the first half. I told the kids at halftime, the most points we can have right now is 14.

“We’ve just got to get a little better, play smarter, and put four quarters together.”

Parkway finished with 333 yards rushing. Martin gained 59 yards on eight carries and freshman Antonio Gladney had 57 on three.

Martin only attempted 10 passes, completing five for 69 yards. White had two catches for 43 yards. Gladney had two for 20.

Barrett Newman led the defense with 10 total tackles. Chamichael Williams had eight solo.

Mayweather had six total tackles, including two for loss. Ashtin Jackson had an interception early in the second half.