High school football: Second-round playoff capsules

Class 5A

Friday’s second-round games

Captain Shreve vs. Parkway

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Bobby Marlow Field At Preston Crownover Stadium

RECORDS: Captain Shreve 10-1, Parkway 7-4

SEEDS: Captain Shreve No. 2, Parkway No. 18

LAST WEEK: Captain Shreve def. No. 31 Live Oak 37-7, Parkway def. No. 15 Alexandria 41-27

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators are looking to reach 11-win mark for the first time since 1980 and only the fourth time in school history … Jayden Edwards, subbing for an injured Matt Hall, rushed for 106 yards on 15 carries last week … Braylon Finney caught four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns; he has 37 catches for 875 yards in 10 games.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers lost to Gators 46-21 in Week 5 … Parkway successfully executed a fake punt down 33-21 but it was erased because of “human error” … Senior Ron Richmond set a school single-game rushing record last week with 314 yards on 26 carries; he also had 82 yards receiving and five TDs … Richmond has 1,072 yards rushing and 738 yards receiving on the season … Junior Jaylan White has rushed for 1,354 yards in 10 games … Parkway looking for first quarterfinal appearance since 2016.

Benton vs. Ruston

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Ruston, Hoss Garrett Stadium

RECORDS: Benton 8-3, Ruston 9-2

SEEDS: Benton No. 12, Ruston No. 5

LAST WEEK: Benton def. No. 21 Hahnville 38-31, Ruston def. No. 28 Covington 45-10

BENTON NOTES: Tigers looking to reach quarterfinals for first time since making Class 4A quarterfinals in 2016 … Junior Gray Walters has completed 149 of 259 passes for 2,149 yards and 23 TDs with five interceptions … Sophomore Greg Manning has rushed for 946 yards on 211 carries and scored 15 TDs; he also has three TDs receiving … Junior Pearce Russell has 50 catches for 1,017 yards and 11 TDs in 10 games … Junior DB Sawyer Simmons leads team in tackles with 87.5; he also has a team-high four interceptions … Junior LB Zach Halbert has 68.5 tackles, including 13 for loss … Senior Aiden LB Aiden Colvin (52.5 tackles) and Senior DL Davis Sellers (41 tackles, 5.5 sacks have also been major contributors.

RUSTON NOTES: Bearcats’ losses were to Class 4A power Neville 27-24 in the season opener and 42-14 to West Monroe in the regular-season finale … Ruston shared the District 2-5A title with West Monroe and Ouachita Parish … Dyson Fields rushed for 251 yard and two TDs last week … Bearcats had 383 yards rushing last week.