High school football: Seven parish players on I-20 Bowl All-Star game West roster

Seven players from Bossier Parish schools are on the West Roster for the Louisiana High School Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

Kickoff for the game, which is also known as the I-20 Bowl, is 2 p.m. Sunday at Ruston’s Hoss Garrett Stadium. Seniors from schools in North Louisiana were eligible for selection.

The parish’s representatives on the West roster are Bossier defensive end Sedric Applewhite Jr., Parkway running back/receiver Ron Richmond, Airline defensive back Ja’robert Kelly, Benton defensive end Davis Sellers, Haughton cornerback Christian Obregon, Benton offensive lineman Braysen Brown and Parkway offensive lineman Devon Hall.

Richmond was the District 1-5A Offensive MVP. He had 1,311 yards rushing and 1,004 receiving in 13 games, helping the Panthers reach the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Applewhite shared District 1-3A Defensive MVP honors.

Parkway defensive coordinator Dillon Jackson will serve in the same role on the West team.

Bossier Head Coach De’Aumante Johnson Is the defensive backs coach.

The West head coach is Northwood’s Austin Brown. The East head coach is St. Frederick’s Andy Robinson.

The game wasn’t held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.