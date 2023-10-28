High school football: Strong defensive effort, big second half propel Airline past Parkway

The Airline offense has been getting most of the credit for the Vikings’ success this season.

When you’re averaging more than 45 points per game that tends to happen.

And while the offense did its part after a slow start against a tough Parkway defense, you can chalk up Airline’s 33-16 District 1-5A victory over the Panthers Friday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium to the defense.

It was a game befitting two teams that came into the game with two losses between them. Airline improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in district. Parkway dropped to 7-2 and 4-2.

The Vikings scored 26 unanswered points in the second half after trailing 16-7.

Parkway had two golden opportunities to add to its lead early in the third quarter but the aforementioned Airline defense stepped up.

The Panthers’ Machi Harris returned the second-half kickoff to the Airline 21. But the Vikings stopped Parkway short of a first down.

Then, after the Panthers stopped Airline for the third time in the game on fourth down, Parkway took over at the Vikings 40. Three plays resulted in a loss of 3 yards and the Panthers punted.

Aeron Burrell punted the ball out of bounds at the 5.

There weren’t many penalties in the game but there were a couple that were significant.

After Burrell’s punt, Parkway broke up a pass on third-and-9 from the 6.

It appeared the Vikings would be punting from their end zone. But a defensive holding penalty gave Airline new life. Two passes later the Vikings were end the zone.

They recovered an onside kick and scored again to take a 19-16 lead. Parkway did not come close to getting in the end zone after the early opportunities in the third quarter.

The members of the Airline defense that produced the second-half shutout are linemen Trey Griffin, Braylon Smallwood, Larry Sims and Kam Wilson; linebackers Champ Endris, Aydin Ashworth, Evan Wendrock, Sincere Walker, Jayden Gladney and Braylon Jackson; and defensive backs LaDarius Epps, Dante LaCour and Brayden Linton.

“They’re good on defense,” Airline Head Coach Justin Scogin said of the Panthers. “I’ve been telling everybody who would listen we’re good on defense too. We’re a little bit undersized but the kids make up for it with heart. We had a good gameplan. I think probably since I’ve gotten here that was our best defensive performance.”

Before the second-half of explosion, Parkway shut down the Airline offense like few teams have.

The Panthers stopped the Vikings twice on fourth down in the first half. They also harassed Airline quarterback Ben Taylor and clamped down on Airline’s talented receiving corps.

Early on, it looked like the game might be a shootout.

Parkway’s Antonio Gladney sprinted 72 yards for a touchdown on the second play. Airline’s Brandon Cooper answered with a 66-yard touchdown run.

But until Airline’s offense caught fire in the second half, the game was mostly a defensive struggle.

Parkway took a 9-6 lead on a 32-yard field goal by Burrell.

The Panthers put together an impressive drive to go up 16-7. Setting up for a 51-yard field goal attempt, they kept the drive alive by drawing the Vikings offside on fourth-and-5.

Drayden Davis scored on a 2-yard run.

Airline’s Taylor finished with his eighth game of 300-plus yards passing. He completed 34-of-51 for 321 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

For the season, Taylor has completed 236-of-326 for 3,187 yards and 40 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Bryson Broom had seven receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns covering 33 and 27 yards.

Bob Patterson had another big night with nine catches for 89 yards.

Tre’Von Jackson had 12 catches for 73 yards, including a 33-yard TD. He also rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Cooper finished with 115 yards on 12 carries

Scogin gave credit to his assistant coaches for getting the offense going.

“I had a lot of help tonight play-calling wise,” he said. “When we got that holding penalty (on Parkway’s defense) it was suggested we get into a certain formation and run certain plays. I was struggling. When you face teams like that it’s tough-sledding all the way across the board mentally.

“You need a bunch of good assistants that are willing to step up and kind of put their necks on the line and say, ‘Hey, look, we need to run this,’ and that’s Frank Wade, Brian Garrett, Logan Kreyenbuhl, they all stepped up tonight.

“They had something ready every single time I needed a play call or something like that. It seemed every time they suggested something it hit for a big gain or a touchdown or something like that. I think that was the deciding point. In spite of my average play-calling those guys were able to will us to victory.”

Gladney provided almost all of Parkway’s offense, rushing for 143 yards on 23 carries.

Airline closes the regular season Thursday against Southwood. The Cowboys (0-9, 0-6) lost to Byrd 37-18 Friday.

Parkway visits Benton Friday. The Tigers (4-5, 3-3) lost to Captain Shreve 65-33 Thursday night.

According to GeauxPreps, Airline is No. 2 in the non-select Division I power rankings. The top four teams in the final rankings receive first-round byes in the playoffs.

Parkway is No. 16. The No. 5-16 teams host first-round games.