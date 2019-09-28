High school football: Strong defensive effort helps Bossier down North Caddo, improve to 4-0

For the first three weeks of the season, the Bossier Bearkats offense was virtually unstoppable. It wasn’t bad Friday night either, rolling up 319 yards on the ground.

But Bossier head coach Michael Concilio said the defense should get the lion’s share of the credit for the Bearkats’ 28-13 victory over North Caddo at Memorial Stadium.

“The defense came through,” he said “Made a lot of key stops. We ended up messing around and giving a short field to North Caddo on several different occasions. The defense had to answer the call.”

Bossier improved to 4-0. It’s the first time since 2004 the Bearkats have won four straight to start the season.

“Man, I’m excited,” Concilio said.

North Caddo (2-2) made Bossier work for the victory.

The Rebels scored first. But Jamaal Brooks answered just over a minute later with a 66-yard touchdown run. Rico St. Fluer’s PAT attempt was blocked.

Bossier took the lead for good on Decamerion Richardson’s 3-yard touchdown run followed by his two-point conversion run with 4:46 left in the first. His TD came after a botched punt snap gave the Bearkats a first-and-goal at the Rebels 3.

St. Fluer’s fumble recovery at the Bearkats 28 set up Bossier’s third TD, a 53-yard run by James Davis. The drive took 10 plays. Diego Lopez’s extra-point kick put Bossier up 21-7 and that’s how it stood at the half.

North Caddo got within eight early in the fourth quarter. But Bossier responded with a seven-play, 52-yard drive capped by a 3-yard St. Fluer run. Richardson had three runs for 36 yards on the drive.

St. Fluer also had a 60-yard run and finished with 87 on six carries. Davis gained 86 yards on eight carries.

For the first time, Richardson did not rush for 200 or more yards. But he did have 76 on 12 carries, putting him three yards shy of 700 on the season.

Concilio gave North Caddo credit for having a good defensive gameplan.

“They stopped some things we were successful on coming into this game,” he said. “We kind of had to turn to something else.”

North Caddo was predominantly a running team, something Bossier hadn’t seen yet this year.

“It was good for us to make the adjustment and get those reps in practice and be prepared for it,” Concilio said.

Concilio said the Bearkats made too many mistakes, especially fumbles. But the play of the defense made up for it.

“They gave us an opportunity with the mistakes we made to continue having a chance to score points,” he said.

Bossier visits Class 1A Montgomery on Thursday. The Tigers (3-1) defeated Pine Prairie 36-7 Friday night.