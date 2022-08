High school football: Sub-varsity Jamboree set for Thursday at Memorial Stadium

The sub-varsity jamboree is Thursday at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Haughton faces Parkway at 5:30 p.m. in a freshman game. Bossier takes on North DesOin a JV game at 6:30. Benton plays Airline in a freshman game at 7:30.

Admission is $7.

The regular season starts Monday. Benton hosts Northwood, Haughton visits Red River (JV only) and Parkway is at Minden.