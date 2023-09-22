High school football: Taylor tosses seven TD passes in first half as Airline rolls past Benton

High school football: Taylor tosses seven TD passes in first half as...

Airline junior Ben Taylor threw seven touchdown passes in the first half as the Vikings rolled to a 60-35 victory over the Benton Tigers in a District 1-5A opener Thursday night at Airline Stadium.

Airline improved to 4-0. Benton dropped to 1-3.

Dating back to last season’s Benton game, defending district champion Airline has won 11 straight regular-season games.

Taylor fired a 62-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Davis Jr. on the first play from scrimmage.

Benton looked ready to make a game of it, driving down the field. But the Vikings stopped the Tigers on fourth down inside the 10.

Airline swiftly moved to its 40 and Taylor lofted a pass to Bryson Broom who caught it at the Benton 32 and sprinted to the end zone.

Benton then recovered an attempted onside kick near midfield. Quarterback Jeffrey King ran around right end 28 yards for a touchdown. Will Petro’s PAT cut Airline’s lead in half at 14-7.

But the Vikings could not be stopped. They scored on all eight of their first-half possessions.

Broom caught two more touchdown passes. Tre’Von Jackson caught two and scored on a short run.

Bob Patterson caught Taylor’s final TD pass in the final minute of the half.

Benton continued to have some success moving the bal but Airline had an insurmountable 54-21 lead at the half.

“I seem a lot smarter when I have kids like Jarvis and Bob and Tre and (running back) Brandon Cooper and Bryson Broom,” said Airline second-year Head Coach Justin Scogin, who has yet to lose a district game. “Bryson Broom has come on the last couple of weeks and has been just phenomenal.

“The offensive line — Ben never gets hit. Everybody coming into to the year was saying, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a whole new offensive line.’ And the offensive line has been just tremendous.”

King and Benton running back Greg Manning both had very good games. King completed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Trey Smith and scored the Tigers’ final touchdown of the first half on a short run.

Petro still hasn’t missed a PAT this season. He was 5-for-5 and is 14-for-14 on the season.

The second half was briskly played with backups seeing a lot of action.

Cooper ran for Airline’s final touchdown.

Benton’s Caden Lee scored a rushing touchdown and Jordan Johnson caught a short TD pass from Malachi Ziegler.

NOTE: This article will be updated with statistics when they are reported.