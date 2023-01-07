High school football: Three parish players named to LSWA Class 5A All-State first team

High school football: Three parish players named to LSWA Class 5A All-State...

LSWA and Staff Reports

Parkway running back Jaylan White and placekicker Aeron Burrell and Benton wide receiver Pearce Russell have been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State first team.

White, a senior, rushed for 1,529 yards on 167 carries and scored 14 rushing touchdowns in 11 games.

He also caught 36 passes for 493 yards and six touchdowns.

White is the school’s all-time leading rusher.

Russell, a senior, caught 89 passes for 1,566 yards and 19 TDs.

Burrell made 8-of-10 field goals, including ones of 53 and 50 yards, and was 34-of-37 on extra-point kicks. Only two of his 51 kickoffs weren’t for touchbacks.

Airline senior receiver Daxton Chavez, Haughton senior offensive lineman Peyton Polk, Benton senior quarterback Gray Walters, Airline sophomore quarterback Ben Taylor, Haughton senior running back Tyler Rhodes, Haughton senior quarterback Colin Rains and Haughton senior linebacker Connor Blank were all named honorable mention.

Senior quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. of non-Select Division I state champion Destrehan, was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

Selected to the team as an athlete, he completed 95 of 155 passes for 1,898 yards with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 93 times for 724 yards and 13 scores.

Senior linebacker Justin Horne of select Division I champion John Curtis was named Defensive Player of the Year.

A Texas Tech signee, he had 144 tackles, 17 for loss with 6 sacks and 3 passes defensed.

Ruston’s Jerrod Baugh was named Coach of the Year.

After four straight losses in the quarterfinals. Ruston reached the state final for the first time since 1998. The Bearcats lost to Destrehan 17-10.

2022 LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE

OFFENSE

Pos Player school Ht. Wt. Cl

WR Pearce Russell Benton 6-0 185 Sr.

WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Catholic 6-4 185, Sr.

WR Dkhai Joseph East St. John 5-11 165 Jr.

OL Mason Skipper Ruston 6-1 305 Sr.

OL Bryce Godfrey John Curtis 6-3 275 Jr.

OL Brandon Spincer Edna Karr 6-2 275 Sr.

OL Landry Cannon Destrehan 6-3 330 Sr.

OL Troy Smith St. Augustine 6-5 290 Sr.

QB Daniel Beale Catholic 6-2 195 Jr.

RB Carldell Sirmons Ouachita 5-7 158 Jr.

RB Jaylan White Parkway 5-9 180 Sr.

RB Deantre Jackson Edna Karr 5-8 180 Sr.

PK Aeron Burrell Parkway 6-2 165 Jr.

ATH Jai Eugene Destrehan 6-0 190 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos Player school Ht. Wt. Cl

DL Christian Davis Ruston 6-4 300 Sr.

DL Ashley Williams Zachary 6-4 220 Sr.

DL Jonathan Bax Edna Karr 6-3 230 Sr.

DL Brenden LeBlanc Brother Martin 6-1 265 Sr.

LB Jadon Mayfield Ruston 6-0 222 Jr.

LB Chauncey Lee West Monroe 5-9 190 Sr.

LB Justin Horne John Curtis 6-1 200 Sr.

LB Kolaj Cobbins Destrehan 6-3 200 Jr.

DB Jordan Matthews Woodlawn 6-1 185 Sr.

DB Kylin Jackson Zachary 6-3 200 Sr.

DB Michael Richard Edna Karr 5-9 160 Sr.

DB Kevin Adams Destrehan 5-10 170 Sr.

P William Hudlow Jesuit 6-0 215 Sr.

KR Daniel Blood Destrehan 6-0 175 Sr.

ATH Ashton Stamps Rummel 6-0 170 Sr.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JAI EUGENE, DESTREHAN

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JUSTIN HORNE, JOHN CURTIS

COACH OF THE YEAR: JERROD BAUGH, RUSTON

HONORABLE MENTION

Drew Dronet, Sam Houston; Jamaal Levi, Barbe; Kandyn Cordova, Barbe; Jamorion Jackson, Sam Houston; Josh Colvin, Ruston; Ahmad Breaux, Ruston, Nate Johnson, Ruston; Jordan McWain, Ruston; Pierson Parent, Dutchtown; Joe Bordelon, Alexandria; Jeremiah Jeffers-Wright, Alexandria; Luke Guidry, Slidell; Aaron Jackson, Ruston; Daxton Chavez, Airline; Amyrion Mingo, Alexandria; Jaylin Johnson, Alexandria; Chantz Babineaux, Carencro; Koby Young, Holy Cross; Royal Gray, East St. John; Nate Green, West Monroe; Jacob Johnson, Catholic; Ethan Fields, Dutchtown; Roy Brackins III, Woodlawn; Noah Miller, Ouachita; Kam Robinson, Captain Shreve; B.J. Meche, Acadiana; Akicita Ardoin, Southside; Israel Jolivette, Carencro; Khayree Lee, John Ehret; Lawson Champagne, Covington; Peyton Polk, Haughton; Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux; Jaden Osborne, Ruston; A.J. Samuel, Edna Karr; Yashua Mitchell, East St. John; Royal Falgout, John Ehret; Chantz Caesar, Carencro; Gray Walters, Benton; Ben Taylor Airline; Antonio Ford, West Ouachita; Dyson Fields, Ruston; Tyler Rhodes, Haughton; Marlon Prout, John Curtis; Torey Lambert, Brother Martin; Shane Lee, Destrehan; George Martin, East St. John; Kevan Williams, Acadiana; Aidan Corbello, Jesuit; Ashton Guilbeau, Lafayette High; Demarcus Singleton, Thibodaux; Jahiem Johnson, Hammond; AK Burrell, Dutchtown; Colin Rains, Haughton; Geordan Guidry, Ruston; Judd Rouyea, Catholic; Dylan Carpenter, St. Amant; D’Arrius Zeigler, West Monroe; Shane Payton-Hodges, St. Augustine; Brenden LeBlanc, Brother Martin; Dominic McKinley, Acadiana; Keevon George, Carencro; Charles Atkins, East Jefferson; Terrence Greene, Captain Shreve; Zheric Hill, Ruston; Brooks Brossette, Byrd; Connor Blank, Haughton; Landen Lee, Captain Shreve; Kristian Doyle, Ouachita; Dickson Agu, Dutchtown; Rylon Johnson, Brother Martin; Lucas Harrington, Southside; Bryce Blackwell, Covington; CJ Williams, West Monroe; Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita; Dashawn McBryde, Denham Springs; Bryson Jones, Southside; Corinthian Walters, Southwood; Jacob Johnson, St. Paul’s; Abram Murray, Byrd; John Chance, Captain Shreve; Will Fendley, Ruston; Russell Babineaux, Acadiana; Christian Jones, Byrd.