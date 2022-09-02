High school football: Thursday night’s stormy weather affects parish openers

One game involving a Bossier Parish team was postponed and another suspended because of stormy weather as the 2022 season opened Thursday night.

Airline’s game at North DeSoto was postponed. It has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Parkway’s game against Minden at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium was suspended with 8:32 left in the first quarter. Neither team had scored. The game will be resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Two games were called at halftime. Haughton defeated Red River 35-0 in Haughton and Bossier fell to North Caddo 46-0 in Vivian.

In the only game that went the distance, Benton defeated Northwood 34-12 in Benton. There was a lengthy delay at the half.

Plain Dealing is scheduled to open its season Friday at home against Delta Charter.