High school football: Turner, Lewis shine as Haughton rolls past LaGrange

Christian Turner threw five touchdown passes, including four to Jalen Lewis, as the Haughton Bucs rolled past the LaGrange Gators 43-22 Friday night in Lake Charles.

Turner, a junior, and Lewis, a senior, both tied school records.

Haughton improved to 2-0. LaGrange dropped to 0-2.

In last week’s victory over Red River, Turner scored three rushing touchdowns and carried the ball 14 times.

Friday night, he ran only once. Turner completed 11 of 17 passes for 180 yards.

“Christian threw the ball better than he’s thrown it all year so far, very accurate on his part,” Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton said.

Lewis had eight receptions for 155 yards. Jamarion Montgomery also caught a TD pass.

The Bucs defense set the tone early with a safety and a pick-six by Andrew Markray.

“Two good plays by our defense got us going early,” Brotherton said.

Haughton led 36-8 at the half and 43-8 going into the fourth. Brotherton was able to empty his bench in the second half.

Devontay Moss led the the Bucs on the ground with 40 yards on 10 carries.

Haughton is off to a great start, but Brotherton knows the schedule is about to get tougher.

“We got better,” he said. “We felt like that last week that we had improved a little bit. We feel like we improved again tonight. So that’s the goal, to get better, one step every week to where we can compete with the big boys in our district.”

Haughton hosts defending non-select Division III state champion Many Friday. The Tigers (1-1) defeated DeRidder 34-13 Friday night.