High school football: Turner’s three TD runs propel Haughton past Red River

The Haughton Bucs opened the season with a 48-28 victory over the Red River Bulldogs Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

It was the third straight year the Bucs have opened at home against the Class 2A Bulldogs. Haughton has won all three in different fashion. The first one in 2021 was tight. Last year’s was a rout. Friday’s was somewhere in between.

“It never felt like we were going to lose but we never just buried ‘em and put it away,” Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton said. “We never got to a point where we could just put all the backups in but, hey, a win’s a win.”

Junior quarterback Christian Turner, making his first start, rushed for 169 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns. One of those covered 75 yards.

Devontay Moss, another first-time starter, gained 134 yards on 14 carries and scored two TDs.

Landon Gaby scored the Bucs’ other TD.

Haughton mainly kept the ball on the ground, rolling up 384 yards.

Turner completed 6 of 14 passes for 62 yards. Jamarion Montgomery had three catches for 34 yards. Cody Salas had two for 27.

Junior JP Cormier, who returned a fumble for a touchdown, was a standout on defense, Brotherton said.

Haughton travels to Lake Charles Friday to face LaGrange. The Gators lost to Barbe 35-8 in their opener.

Red River visits Parkway.