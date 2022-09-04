High school football: Turnovers doom Airline; Plain Dealing falls in opener

The Airline Vikings generally avoided the turnover bug in their scrimmage and the jamboree, but it bit them hard Saturday night in the season opener against North DeSoto in Stonewall.

The Vikings fell to the Griffins 46-21 in Justin Scogin’s debut as head coach.

“It’s hard to win when you turn it over 40 times,” Scogin said Saturday.

According to a post on North DeSoto’s official Twitter account, it was actually eight.

“That sounds about right,” Scogin said.

Scogin gave the Griffins, who are among the favorites to win the District 1-4A title, credit for forcing some of the turnovers. But he said the Vikings also gift-wrapped some of them,

There were two fumbled center-quarterback exchanges and an interception on a pass that probably shouldn’t have been thrown, he said. North DeSoto also intercepted a deflected pass.

One of the fumbled exchanges came at a crucial time.

Down 26-7 at the half, Airline quickly got back in it with a touchdown in the third quarter. The Vikings then recovered an onside kick at the North DeSoto 45.

But the Griffins recovered the fumbled exchange.

With freshman quarterback Luke Delafield leading the way, North DeSoto reeled off 20 straight points for a 46-14 lead.

“Things went wrong and we weren’t focused enough to kind of fix it,” Scogin said. “Small things. It’s not the end of the world. We just have to do a better job.”

It wasn’t all bad. Sophomore quarterback Ben Taylor threw three touchdown passes, two to Daxton Chavez and one to Bryson Broome.

“We did some really good things,” Scogin said. “We had two really good drives. We did some good stuff. It was kind of overshadowed by all the bad.”

Airline plays its home opener Friday night against Union Parish. The Farmers edged defending Class 1A state champion Homer 18-14 in their opener.

Delta Charter 54, Plain Dealing 8: The Lions stayed with the Storm in the first quarter in Clint Walker’s debut as head coach.

Tyrese Kimble ran 60 yards for a touchdown on Plain Dealing’s first offensive play. But Delta Charter, which won six games last year, proved to be too much for the Lions.

The Storm led 20-8 after the first quarter and pulled away from there.

“We hung with them for a quarter,” Walker said. “The numbers caught up with us. What we told our guys, I said next week we’re looking for improvement. Lincoln Prep is really athletic.”

Plain Dealing hosts Lincoln Prep Thursday. The Panthers defeated Madison 14-6 in their opener.

“We have to work on what we can to get better,” Walker said. “It’s not what the other team does now. We have to get better at what we do. Hopefully we get some of our kids that were hurt back. We’ll know more Monday.”

There were some positives.

“Tyrese and Aaron Reddix ran hard,” he said. “We had some kids play the whole game and they didn’t ask to come out. They toughed it out.”