High school football: Turnovers hurt Parkway in loss to Captain Shreve; Bossier, Plain Dealing fall

The Parkway Panthers suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, falling to the Captain Shreve Gators 28-15 at Independence Stadium.

Parkway dropped to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in District 1/5A. Captain Shreve improved to 4-1 and 2-0.

The biggest play of the game came early.

Trailing 7-3, Parkway was on the brink of taking the lead. But the Panthers fumbled and the Gators returned it 99 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

Another turnover deep in Parkway territory led to the Gators final touchdown after the Panthers had gotten within 21-15.

Parkway rolled up 490 total yards. Sophomore Kaleb Williams had a big night. He ran for one touchdown and passed to Michael Collier for another.

Aeron Burrell kicked a short field goal.

“Too many mistakes,” Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton said.

Parkway had two touchdowns erased by penalties. The Panthers also turned the ball over after crossing midfield in the fourth quarter down by six.

The Panthers defense played well. They gave up a long touchdown run. Another Shreve touchdown came after a sustained drive.

Parkway hosts Southwood Friday. The Cowboys (0-5, 0-2) lost to Haughton 46-28 Friday night.

Northwood 41, Bossier 0: At Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium, the Bearkats stayed close early but Bossier’s offensive struggles continued in the District 1-4A loss.

Bossier (1-4, 0-2) has gone fourstraight games without scoring an offensive touchdown. The Bearkats have been shut out three times in a row.

Northwood improved to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in district.

Bossier hosts Minden Friday. The Crimson Tide fell to Huntington 32-16 Friday night.

Haynesville 45, Plain Dealing 6: At Red Franklin Memorial Stadium, the Lions put up a good fight against the No. 8-ranked Tors.

Haynesville led 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at the half.

The Tors improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in District 1-1A.

Plain Dealing (0-5, 0-3) hosts Homer Friday. The Pelicans (4-1, 2-0) defeated Ringgold 64-0 Friday night.