High school football: Two first-round games to be broadcast on local radio

Two first-round non-select Division I playoffs games Friday night involving parish teams will be broadcast on local radio.

The Benton-Ponchatoula game will be on The Light 92.1 FM.

Link: http://69.64.65.171:8192/ksyr

The Airline-Haughton game will be on Miracle 89.1 FM.

Link: http://69.64.65.171:8192/kflo