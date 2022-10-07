High school football: Undefeated Parkway routs Southwood

The Parkway Panthers routed the Southwood Cowboys 55-6 in a District 1-5A game Thursday night at Independence Stadium.

Parkway, ranked No. 8 in the LSWA Class 5A poll, improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in district. The Panthers are tied for first with Airline, which defeated Captain Shreve 42-14 Thursday. Southwood dropped to 0-6 and 0-3.

Thursday’s game isn’t the first one this season Parkway has gone into as a big favorite. The Panthers let the Cowboys know early they weren’t taking the game lightly, rolling to a 34-0 lead by halftime.

“We started good,” Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton said. “That was a plus.”

Brotherton said his team played up to expectations.

“I thought our defensive backs played real well tonight,” he said. “They threw it around the yard tonight and we didn’t give up many big plays in the passing game so that was a plus.

Offensively, just going out there and spread the ball around and let everybody get a hand on it.”

After relying mostly on the ground game in their first two district victories, Parkway revved up its passing game against Southwood with much success.

Ashton Martin completed 19 of 22 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Eight Panthers had receptions.

Jaylan White had eight for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Michael Collier had four for 50 yards.

Tight end Jatavious Calhoun’s lone catch went for a 26-yard touchdown.

The Panthers also had 190 yards rushing.

Six players got a chance to carry the ball. Demon Blackwell, Antonio Gladney, Andreas Abner and Tay Calhoun scored one touchdown apiece.

Blackwell rushed for 83 yards on five attempts. Gladney had 53 yards on seven carries. White had 52 on eight.

Nineteen Panthers recorded tackles with backups getting plenty of playing time on both sides of the ball

Barrett Newman, Amaray Brown and Carter Wells all had seven total tackles. Newman had an interception and Brown had two sacks.

Greg Chitman and Kris Mesloh had six total tackles each. Mesloh had three for loss.

Carmaro Mayo had four pass breakups.

Parkway hosts Byrd (4-1, 1-1) next Friday. The Yellow Jackets face Haughton Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.