High school football: (Updated) Airline rolls past Southwood, finishes regular season 9-1

The Airline Vikings closed the regular season with a 48-7 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys Thursday night at Independence Stadium.

Airline (9-1, 6-1) won nine games in the regular season for the first time since 1998 when the Vikings went 10-0, Southwood closed its season 0-10 and 0-8,

Airline finished second to Captain Shreve (9-1, 7-0), which defeated Haughton 56-28 Friday night, in the district.

According to GeauxPreps.com, the victory over winless Southwood dropped the Vikings from No. 2 to No. 4 in the non-select Division I power ratings.

Official playoff pairings are scheduled to be released by the LHSAA Sunday morning.

The top four teams in the final ratings receive first-round byes in the playoffs.

Ben Taylor completed 25-of-31 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns against Southwood. He finished the regular season 261-of-357 (73.1 percent) for 3,507 yards and 44 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

For his career, the junior has completed 550-of-849 passes for 7,335 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Jarvis Davis Jr. caught 10 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. He finished the regular season with 73 catches for 1,082 yards and eight touchdowns.

Bryson Broom had five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. He finished the regular season with 52 catches for 851 yards and 15 touchdowns. Broom also scored on a 4-yard run.

Kenny Darby, seeing his first action since Week 3 against Northwood, caught three passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Bob Patterson had three catches for 31 yards.

Tre’von Jackson scored a rushing touchdown and accounted for 43 yards rushing and receiving.

For the regular season, he caught 54 passes for 659 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 496 yards on 70 carries and scored seven touchdowns.

For his career, Jackson has rushed for 1,956 yards on 333 carries and scored 28 touchdowns and caught 110 passes for 1,221 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Micah Johnson caught a 22-yard touchdown pass. He also had a 39-yard kickoff return.

Preston Doerner kicked a field goal and was perfect on four extra-point kicks.