High school football: Vikings give new head coach Scogin first victory

Justin Scogin likely won’t forget his first victory as head coach at Airline and not just because it was his first.

Scogin’s Vikings defeated the Benton Tigers 75-59 Friday night at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.

Yes, 75-59.

During Scogin’s tenure as offensive coordinator at Parkway, the Panthers put some big numbers on the scoreboard and were involved in a few shootouts. He recalled a 57-56 victory over Bastrop in 2015.

But Friday night was a bit different. Airline scored seven touchdowns in its previous two games, close losses to Union Parish and Northwood. The Vikings scored 11 Friday.

Scogin said there wasn’t any particular reason for the offensive explosion.

“I think some nights are easier and some nights are harder,” he said. “You get into a rhythm. You get some confidence.”

Scogin downplayed the fact that the victory was his first at Airline. He had come very close to getting it the last two weeks.

“Like I told everybody else it’s like every other game,” he said. “It’s all about the kids anyway. It’s just exciting they get to experience kind of what they deserve.”

He also deflected the credit.

“Our staff has done a great job kind of sticking with what I was selling,” he said. “Got it everything from the top down that I want and all that. They’ve done a great job of kind of implementing it, reinforcing it, and they deserve a big part of all this. It’s not all about me. I want to make sure those guys get credit too.”

The game was a District 1-5A opener. Airline improved to 1-3. Benton has the same record.

Whether you’re a fan of the Tigers or not, you have to feel for them.

Benton has scored 35, 54 and 59 points in its last three games — and lost all three.

The Tigers offense was almost as relentless as Airline’s. Down 75-40 in the second half, Benton kept playing like it was 0-0. The game lasted almost three-and-a-half hours.

As you might expect, several players had huge nights statistically.

Airline receiver Daxton Chavez had nine catches for 233 yards and five touchdowns. Ben Taylor completed 26 of 37 passes for 412 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tre Jackson rushed for 130 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown. He also caught seven passes for 59 yards. Kylin Jackson gained 112 yards on just seven carries and scored a touchdown.

Benton running back Greg Manning rushed for 257 yards and scored four touchdowns. There is no telling how many actual yards quarterback Gray Walters ran on scrambles trying to escape the defense and designed runs.

And anyone watching had to give a tip of the hat to Walters and the rest of the players for withstanding the oppressive humidity.

In a game with 20 touchdowns, you might think defense wasn’t much of a factor. That was not the case.

Airline led 48-26 at the half but it could’ve been closer. Benton had a first-and-goal at the 6 but failed to score partly due to a mistake of its own. The Vikings also stopped the Tigers at the 1 on fourth-and-goal from the 3.

Airline also had a pair of interceptions that set up scores.

The whole game was wild but the first quarter was especially one for the books.

After Airline scored on its first drive, Pearce Russell returned the kickoff for a TD. Then JoJo Johnson did the same for Airline.

The Vikings extended the lead to 28-7 but the Tigers came right back, cutting the lead to 28-20 just before the quarter ended.

The second quarter belonged mostly to Airline. The Vikings’ final TD of the half came on an 84-yard pass from Taylor to Chavez.

Airline drove 83 yards for a touchdown to open the second half for a 55-26 lead. The Vikings led 69-33 when the fourth quarter finally started.

Airline’s Cam Jefferson and Bob Patterson both had touchdown catches. Taylor scored a rushing touchdown. Ben Jump was 9-of-11 on PATs.

NOTE: This report will be updated if more information is received.