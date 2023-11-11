High school football: Walker’s big plays sink Benton

The No. 24 seed Benton Tigers fell to No. 9 Walker 55-26 in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs Friday night at Walker.

But the final score hardly reflects how competitive of a game it was. In fact, on the bus ride home the Tigers (5-6) may have been wondering what might have been.

Walker (9-2) scored eight touchdowns. But two were on kickoff returns, one was a 97-yard interception return and two others were set up by a 51-yard interception return and a long punt return.

To top it off, Walker’s Jaden Bardales made a play you don’t see often.

In the third quarter it looked like Benton was going to make it a two possession game trailing 41-20. After catching a pass from Jeffrey King, Trey Smith headed to the end zone with Bardales on his heels.

There appeared to be no chance for Bardales to pull Smith down before the goalline. Instead, he punched the ball out with Smith at about the 3 and it went out of the end zone for a touchback.

That came after Benton stopped the Wildcats for no gain on fourth-and-3 at the Tigers 13.

King, a senior, spent much of the game trying to evade an intense Walker rush, showcasing his stellar athletic ability. He led an offense that had little trouble moving the ball. According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, the Tigers had 466 total yards.

Also according to The Advocate, King completed 23-of-40 passes for 295 yards and rushed for 55 yards on 18 carries.

A big swing in the game came in the first quarter with Benton trailing 13-7. King almost scored on a 9-yard run to the Walker 1, diving for the pylon. But on fourth down, the Tigers tried to catch Walker off guard. The Wildcats weren’t fooled.

King ran to his right looking like he wanted to pass. He was immediately under heavy pressure and had to get rid of the ball. Bardales picked off the pass and returned it 97 yards for the TD.

Despite that, Benton stayed close. After the interception return, the Tigers drove to a first down at the Walker 4. But Benton went backwards and a pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-9 as the intended receiver slipped.

The Tigers scored anyway thanks to the defense. Myaun Carey picked up a fumble at the 2 and went into the end zone. Will Petro’s PAT made it 20-13,

Walker answered with a 35-yard touchdown pass on a flea flicker.

Benton then drove 68 yards for a touchdown. Wade Chandler had a 33-yard catch and King hit Greg Manning for the touchdown from the 12. Manning dodged a Wildcat at the 8 and made his way into the end zone. Petro’s PAT got Benton within 27-20 with 8:42 left in the half.

The Tigers then recovered an onside kick. But the Wildcats returned an interception 51 yards to set up a touchdown and scored after the long punt return to go up 41-20 with 1:34 left in the half.

Manning, who became Bossier Parish’s all-time leading rusher in Week 10, scored Benton’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run after King completed a 34-yard pass to Smith.

Smith, another senior who like King and Manning had an outstanding season, scored the Tigers’ final touchdown on a 57-yard pass from freshman Malachi Zeigler.

Zeigler replaced King after he suffered an injury on a run in the fourth quarter.