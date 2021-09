High school football: Week 1 Bossier Parish offensive stat leaders

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches. The list will be updated if more are reported.

PASSINGÂ

C-A-I Yards TDs

Colin Rains, Haughton 21-31-1 297 4

Cannon Link, Parkway 8-13-NA 122 1

Gray Walters, Benton 12-18-0 98 1

RUSHINGÂ

Att Yards TDs

Jaylan White, Parkway 11 176 1

Ron Richmond, Parkway 4 105 2

Greg Manning, Benton 29 102 1

Colin Rains, Haughton 10 70 2

Dexter Smith, Haughton 14 63 1

Michael Johnson, Airline 6 40 0

Demon Blackwell, Parkway 4 38 1

Tre Jackson, Airline 10 36 0

Gray Walters, Benton 4 24 1

Derrick Brown, Parkway 5 23 1

Ladarius Epps, Airline 5 21 0

RECEIVING

Receptions Yards TDs

Joshua Sewell, Haughton 8 98 2

Ed Moses, Parkway 1 72 1

John Ecot, Haughton 1 72 1

Dexter Smith, Haughton 3 39 0

Jalen Lewis, Haughton 5 56 1

RJ Moore, Benton 3 36 0

Coleman Stafford, Haughton 2 24 0

Greg Manning, Benton 5 23 0

Derrick Brown, Parkway 3 21 7

Jaylan White, Parkway 1 21 0

Trenton Lape, Parkway 1 17 0