High school football: Week 1 game capsules

Thursday’s games

Minden vs. Parkway

WHERE/WHEN: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, 7 p.m.

LAST YEAR: Did not play

MINDEN NOTES: The Crimson Tide defeated Haynesville 14-13 and lost to defending Class 2A state champion Homer 27-14 in its jamboree last week … Jakobe Jackson gets his first start at QB … Cameron Mitchell caught a TD pass and scored on a long run in a scrimmage against Benton … Daylen Robinson, who rushed for 1,007 yards last season, returns at tailback.

PARKWAY NOTES: The Panthers defeated Haughton 13-0 in last week’s jamboree … Captain Shreve senior transfer Ashton Martin makes his debut at starting QB … Senior RB Jaylan White, a first-team All-Parish and All-District 1/5A selection at RB, accounted for 1,848 total yards in 12 games last season … Senior Trenton Lape caught a TD pass last week … Panthers were among others receiving votes in preseason LSWA Class 5A poll.

Red River vs. Haughton

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium, 7 p.m.

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 55-49

RED RIVER NOTES: The Bulldogs defeated Lincoln Prep 14-0 in the Bayou Jamb last week … Red River went 8-4 last season, falling to Rosepine in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs … Tyler Hughes and Malique Smith both saw action at QB in a scrimmage against Bossier … Red River Head Coach Jeff Harper is a former Parkway assistant

HAUGHTON NOTES: The Buccaneers lost to Parkway 13-0 in last week’s jamboree … Colin Rains returns for his third season as starting QB. He passed for 1,558 yards and 15 TDs in 10 games last season. He also rushed for 541 yards and eight touchdowns … junior WR Jalen Lewis had a big catch last week and is a potential gamebreaker … Senior RB Tyler Rhodes gained some tough yards in the jamboree.

Airline vs. North DeSoto

WHEN/WHERE: Griffins Stadium, 7 p.m.

LAST YEAR: Did not play

AIRLINE NOTES: Justin Scogin makes his debut as head coach … Airline defeated Benton 27-14 in the jamboree last week … Vikings first-team offense has scored nine touchdowns in preseason play … TE Bob Patterson has been impressive in the preseason … RBs Trevon Jackson and Kylin Jackson both scored rushing TDs in the jamboree … Vikings coming off 1-9 season.

NORTH DESOTO NOTES: Griffins defeated Logansport 13-12 and Mansfield 21-0 in their jamboree last week … North DeSoto coming off 6-6 season … Senior RB Brian Banks was a first-team All-District selection last season … Senior Sam Odom, a second-team All-District selection, returns at QB.

Northwood vs. Benton

WHEN/WHERE: Tiger Stadium, 7 p.m.

LAST YEAR: Benton won 12-7

RADIO: KSYR 92.1 FM or The Light 92.1 FM Facebook page

NORTHWOOD NOTES: Falcons defeated Booker T. Washington 30-0 and Southwood 13-0 in their jamboree last week … Northwood went 9-3 last season, falling to eventual state champion Westgate 34-32 in the 4A quarterfinals … Senior QB Mason Welch was a first-team All-District 1-4A selection last year … Falcons are favored to repeat as District 1-4A champions … Senior DB Mar’javious Moss is one of the best in the state at his position.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers lost to Airline 27-14 in last week’s jamboree … Reynolds Moore enters his 10th season as head coach … Gray Walters returns for third season as starting QB. A first-team All-Parish selection, he passed for 2,066 yards and 22 TDs last season … Junior RB Greg Manning, a first-team All-Parish selection, returns … Manning and senior Ethan Johnson both ran well in the jamboree … Senior Zach Halbert, the All-Parish Defensive MVP, is back at LB.

Bossier vs. North Caddo

WHERE/WHEN: Sanders-Prudhomme Stadium, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON: North Caddo won 42-6

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats defeated Plain Dealing 22-0 in last week’s jamboree … LeBrandon Davis scored two rushing TDs, including an 89-yard run … Sophomore Quintarion Scott makes his debut as starting QB … Senior Christian Johnson was a first team All-Parish and All-District 1-3A selection at LB last season. He has been moved to the DL.

NORTH CADDO NOTES: Rebels defeated Green Oaks 20-0 in their jamboree last week … Omarion Miller, a Nebraska commit, is one of the state’s top receivers. He caught 76 passes for 1,502 yards and 20 TDs last season … Titans went 9-3 and reached the Class 2A quarterfinals last season.

Friday’s game

Delta Charter vs. Plain Dealing

WHERE/WHEN: Plain Dealing Stadium, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON: Did not play

DELTA CHARTER NOTES: Delta Charter, located in Ferriday, is a member of District 4-1A … Storm went 6-5 last season … Junior QB Javari Singleton rushed for 1.218 yards and scored 13 TDs last season. He also passed for 514 yards and eight TDs.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions lost to Bossier 22-0 in last week’s jamboree … Clint Walker, the team’s offensive coordinator last year, makes his debut as head coach … Sophomore Tyrese Kimble and junior Aaron Reddix both ran well last week. Kimble almost broke loose for a TD … Defense came close to making a goalline stand.