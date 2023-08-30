High school football: Week 1 game capsules

Friday’s games

North DeSoto vs. Airline

WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium

LAST YEAR: North DeSoto won 46-21

NORTH DESOTO NOTES: Griffins defeated Logansport 7-0 and Mansfield 21-6 in last week’s jamboree … North DeSoto reached non-select Division II state championship game last season, finishing 12-2 … Griffins shared District 1-4A title with Northwood … Sophomore QB Luke Delafield passed for 2,516 yards and 38 TDs with 15 interceptions last year … Junior Cole Cory led team in receiving with 80 catches for 1,017 yards and 12 TDs.

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings defeated Haughton 35-0 in last week’s jamboree … Airline had eight turnovers last year in Justin Scogin’s debut as head coach … Vikings are defending District 1-5A champions … Airline finished 7-4 last season … Junior QB Ben Taylor and senior RB Tre’von Jackson are back … Sophomore WR Kenny Darby was impressive in jamboree … Senior DB Jeremiah Boudreaux is one of area’s top athletes.

Benton vs. Northwood

WHERE/WHEN: Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium, 7

LAST YEAR: Benton won 34-12

BENTON NOTES: Tigers lost to Parkway 16-0 in last week’s jamboree … Benton was the District 1-5A runner-up last season, finishing 8-4 … RB Greg Manning is a three-year starter … Senior Jeffrey King takes over at QB … Senior Travis Flowers and junior Whit VanHoy are back on the offensive line … Defense hit hard by graduation as three starters return.

NORTHWOOD NOTES: Falcons defeated Woodlawn14-8 in last week’s jamboree … Northwood shared District 1-4A title with North DeSoto last year … Falcons reached select Division I quarterfinals, falling to eventual runner-up Brother Martin … Hutson Hearron takes over at QB … Falcons lost 2022 top rusher and receiver to graduation.

Parkway vs. Minden

WHERE/WHEN: W.W. Williams Stadium, 7 p.m.

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 37-20

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers defeated Benton 16-0 in last week’s jamboree … Sophomore RB Antonio Gladney had some big gains … Senior Aeron Burrell, an LSU commit, one of nation’s top kickers … Sophomore starting QB Kaleb Williams is the brother of former Parkway basketball star Mikaylah Williams … Panthers return all four starters in the secondary … Parkway went 7-4 last season.

MINDEN NOTES: Tide tied Homer 7-7 and lost to Haynesville 9-7 in last week’s jamboree … Sophomore QB Hudson Brown threw TD passes to Jakobe Jackson and Maurice Rabb … Jackson is one of area’s top athletes … Last year’s game was suspended by lightning on Thursday and completed Saturday … Tide coming off 4-6 season.

Red River vs. Haughton

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium, 7

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 35-0

RED RIVER NOTES: Bulldogs lost to D’Arbonne Woods 15-6 in last week’s jamboree … Byron Keller has taken over as head coach … Red River coming off 3-8 season … Buldogs are in District 3-2A.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs lost to Airline 35-0 in last year’s jamboree … Senior WR Rashard Douglas out for season with knee injury … Senior WR Jalen Lewis expected to play after missing scrimmage and jamboree … Sophomore WR Zu’Mondous Davis has made some big catches in the preseason … Junior Christian Turner to make debut as starting QB … Bucs have new offensive coordinator (Matthew Sewell) and defensive coordinator (Joshua O’Nishea).

North Caddo vs. Bossier

WHERE/WHEN: Memorial Stadium, 7

LAST YEAR: North Caddo won 46-0

NORTH CADDO NOTES: Titans lost to Green Oaks 6-0 and defeated Booker T. Washington 20-0 in last week’s jamboree … Titans coming off 7-4 season … Junior Mason Jackson, who passed for 1,081 yards and rushed for 239 last year, is a dual-threat QB … Titans lost Omarion Miller, one of state’s top receivers, and leading rusher KJ Black to graduation.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats defeated Plain Dealing 33-14 in last week’s jamboree … Gary Smith, former Haughton defensive coordinator, makes his debut as head coach of his alma mater … Junior QB Quan Scott passed for one TD and ran for another last week … WR Keyshun Johnson is a big-play threat.

Plain Dealing vs. Delta Charter

WHERE/WHEN: Delta Charter, 7

LAST YEAR: Delta Charter won 54-0

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions lost to Bossier 33-14 in last week’s jamboree … Junior Tyrese Kimble scored on two long runs … RB Aaron Reddix is team’s lone senior … Plain Dealing had 22 players on jamboree roster.

DELTA CHARTER NOTES: Storm coming off 5-6 season including 48-46 loss to Hanson Memorial in first round of select Division IV playoffs … Delta Charter is a member of District 4-1A … Senior Javari Singleton is a dual-threat QB.